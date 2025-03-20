Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Reopens for the 2025 Season on Saturday, April 5th

We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this spring!” — Rosanna Singer

PORTLAND, CT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a winter break, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is excited to announce its official reopening for the 2025 season on Saturday, April 5. As spring returns, so does the opportunity to enjoy handcrafted wines, specialty ciders, and the scenic vineyard setting that has made Arrigoni a favorite destination in Connecticut. Beginning in April, the winery will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 AM to 6 PM.Along with its reopening, Arrigoni is bringing back a full lineup of events for 2025. Fan-favorite gatherings like Yoga Nights and special seasonal events will return, alongside new experiences that will make weekends at the winery even more memorable. Guests are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements on live music, themed tastings, and other exciting events throughout the year."We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this spring! Whether you're a longtime visitor or stopping by for the first time, we look forward to sharing our wines, ciders, and the unique Arrigoni experience with you,” said the Arrigoni team.Arrigoni Winery is also now booking private events for the 2025 season. Whether planning a wedding, bridal shower, birthday celebration, or corporate gathering, the winery’s rustic farm setting provides a charming and unique backdrop for any occasion. Those interested in reserving a date can contact the events team at events@arrigoniwinery.com.For guests holding a Groupon that expired during the winery’s winter break, Arrigoni will honor all expired Groupons through May 31, 2025.For more information on upcoming events, tastings, and private bookings, visit the winery’s website: www.arrigoniwinery.com ABOUT:Arrigoni Winery in Portland, Connecticut is a must-visit destination for wine and cider lovers. Known for producing some of the best wines and ciders in the state, the winery offers a variety of tastings for guests to enjoy. The beautiful grounds provide the perfect setting to savor a glass of wine or cider while taking in the picturesque views. Guests can also choose from an ever-changing selection of local CT craft beers. The winery's rustic wine tasting room, covered outdoor pavilion, and vinyard-side patio ensure a comfortable and relaxed experience, regardless of the weather or season. Come discover the fun at one of Connecticut's most popular wineries and cider companies at Arrigoni Winery.For more information, please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.