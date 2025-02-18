Summit BHC Expands in Indiana with Northern Path Recovery Center

Dwight Lacy, Summit BHC COO

Enhancing Access to Comprehensive Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Treatment in Fort Wayne

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit BHC (“Summit”), a leading provider of high-quality evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, proudly announces the opening of Northern Path Recovery Center (“Northern Path”) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.Northern Path is Summit’s third substance use disorder treatment facility in Indiana and its 39th facility nationwide. With a total of 104 beds, Northern Path is designed to meet the growing need for comprehensive care for individuals battling substance use disorders. The facility offers a full continuum of services, including detoxification, residential treatment, and outpatient programs, delivered by a dedicated team of experienced professionals. Program differentiators include innovative family-based and alumni support programs which foster connectedness through all stages of the treatment and recovery process.“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Indiana with the opening of Northern Path,” said Dwight Lacy, Chief Operating Officer of Summit. “This facility reflects our continued commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorders. We are honored to serve the Fort Wayne community and look forward to making a positive difference in the lives we touch.”Summit brings both a strong track record of clinical quality and operational expertise across the entire continuum of care and a culture of compassion focused on improving the lives we touch.Please join Northern Path for its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on February 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at Northern Path Recovery Center, located at 3110 E. Coliseum Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805.About SummitHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit’s mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 39 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.

