floLIVE Enhances Global IoT Network with VoLTE Services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced the availability of its global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service that enables audible inbound and outbound communications with IoT devices equipped with a floLIVE SIM. The VoLTE implementation is compliant with eCall standards in regulated and non-regulated markets, addressing safety and compliance requirements for enterprises in critical and time-sensitive situations. The service supports voice calls primarily for emergency and support scenarios, and can operate using VoLTE or circuit switched (CS) technologies, ensuring reliable communication in various environments.floLIVE’s VoLTE offering takes advantage of the efficient performance of the company’s global packet data network. The VoLTE service adds a layer of cost-effective and highly reliable voice services to the IoT infrastructure. Through floLIVE’s patented multi-IMSI “always connected” service, IoT devices can become an urgent line of communication in use cases including lifts and elevators, parking garages, and vehicles. In addition, VoLTE can provide an important lifeline in home health care applications such as fall detection or security system alerts.“Our customers in the connected vehicle market, as well as those with monitoring systems ranging from personal healthcare to factory floor management, are eager to leverage floLIVE’s low-latency and highly reliable IoT network to now include voice services,” said Nadav Doron, vice president of product management at floLIVE. “With floLIVE’s numerous global points of presence and highly efficient network, users can communicate when and where necessary through our VoLTE service.”Available in many key markets worldwide, VoLTE is delivered as a cost-effective, usage-based subscription that uses the Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN) to locate and communicate with a voice-capable device. The service leverages deep integration with local MNOs to ensure that the IoT device is always connected to the best wireless signal that can support all modes of communication.The VoLTE service is also fully integrated within the floLIVE Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) which provides customers with comprehensive control of all configuration, billing, and reporting options. Additional value-added services available with a VoLTE implementation include Network Provided Location Information (NPLI) and event-based triggers, making it a suitable choice for applications like emergency response, healthcare, law enforcement, and connected infrastructure.floLIVE will be showcasing its portfolio of IoT network services and solutions at Mobile World Congress, March 3-6, 2025, in Hall 2 Stand 2B34. To schedule a meeting or learn more about what is happening with floLIVE at MWC, please visit https://go.flolive.net/meet-us-at-mwc-barcelona-2025 To learn more about floLIVE’s VoLTE service or its portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comContact:

