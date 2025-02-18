The Jet Agent Lands Coveted Top 50 Aircraft Broker Spot, Reigns as Top CJ3 and M2 Dealer

Citation M2 jet, courtesy of The Jet Agent Denise Wilson, CAM, is the President of The Jet Agent, specializing in Citation aircraft sales and acquisitions.

The Jet Agent earns a spot among the Top 50 U.S. aircraft brokers, leads the market in Citation CJ3 and M2 sales and is the Top Aircraft Dealer in Arizona.

We’ve built a reputation for delivering unmatched market intelligence and seamless transactions. We don’t just sell jets—we craft smart, data-driven deals that put our buyers and sellers ahead.” — Denise Wilson, CAM - Founder & President, The Jet Agent

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jet Agent (thejetagent.com) continues to set the benchmark in Citation sales and acquisitions. The Scottsdale-based brokerage firm has earned recognition as one of JETNET ’s Top 50 Brokers in the U.S. and holds the top dealer spot for Citation CJ3 and Citation M2 aircraft models. Additionally, The Jet Agent was ranked Arizona’s top aircraft dealer, reinforcing its position as a leading brokerage in the Citation market.“At The Jet Agent, we’ve built a reputation for delivering expert-level precision, unmatched market intelligence and seamless transactions,” said Denise Wilson, CAM , founder and president of The Jet Agent. “Topping the Citation market and earning a place among the industry’s best is a direct result of our team's relentless dedication to our clients. We don’t just sell jets—we craft smart, data-driven deals that put our buyers and sellers ahead.”JETNET, the leading provider of business aviation market intelligence, ranks top brokers based on verified transaction data, offering an authoritative view of market performance.“The Jet Agent’s market dominance is no accident,” said Sarmad Faraz, Vice President of Marketing at JETNET. “Their ability to leverage JETNET’s industry-leading data, anticipate market trends and deliver for their clients sets them apart. This ranking is well-earned, and we’re proud to provide the insights that fuel their continued success.”With a laser focus on Citation transactions, The Jet Agent continues to redefine aircraft brokerage standards, combining deep industry expertise with real-time market intelligence to drive superior results for clients nationwide.For more information about The Jet Agent or to speak with an aviation advisor, call (855) 525-JETS or visit https://thejetagent.com/contact . Follow the brokerage firm on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.About The Jet AgentFounded by Denise Wilson, CAM, The Jet Agent helps clients navigate the complex world of jet acquisitions and sales with confidence. The firm’s expertise spans training, management, maintenance, operations and ownership consulting, ensuring that buyers and sellers achieve seamless transactions. Specializing in Citation aircraft, The Jet Agent is a proud member of the Citation Jet Pilots Association, National Business Aviation Association, National Aircraft Finance Association, Women in Aviation and the Arizona Business Aviation Association. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices in Denver, Dallas, and Sacramento, The Jet Agent is dedicated to elevating the aircraft brokerage experience with expert guidance and concierge-level service.

