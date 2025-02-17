Shaftsbury Barracks - Three Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3000593
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 17, 2025 / 1039 hours
STREET: VT Route 11
TOWN: Peru
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Wind and snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow / Ice covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alexandra Caffrey
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front-End damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Sargent
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and Rear end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Jonathan Cifuentes
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC60
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on VT Route 11 at the intersection of Main St in Peru. Investigation revealed that Vehicles #2 and #3 were stopped on Route 11 waiting to clear traffic in order to make a left-hand turn onto Main St. At this time Vehicle #1 approached at a rate of speed in which they were unable to stop due to ice and snow build up on the roadway. Vehicle #1 rear-ended Vehicle #2, which then rear-ended Vehicle #3. Nobody was hurt in the crash. Benny's Towing responded to remove the vehicles.
The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Peru Voluntary Fire Company.
No VCVC's were issued as a result.
