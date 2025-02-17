Shaftsbury Barracks - Three Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3000593

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 17, 2025 / 1039 hours

STREET: VT Route 11

TOWN: Peru

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Wind and snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow / Ice covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexandra Caffrey

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boston, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front-End damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Sargent

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and Rear end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Jonathan Cifuentes

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC60

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on VT Route 11 at the intersection of Main St in Peru. Investigation revealed that Vehicles #2 and #3 were stopped on Route 11 waiting to clear traffic in order to make a left-hand turn onto Main St. At this time Vehicle #1 approached at a rate of speed in which they were unable to stop due to ice and snow build up on the roadway. Vehicle #1 rear-ended Vehicle #2, which then rear-ended Vehicle #3. Nobody was hurt in the crash. Benny's Towing responded to remove the vehicles.

The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Peru Voluntary Fire Company.

No VCVC's were issued as a result.