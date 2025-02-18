St. Augustine Celtic Festival nominated for best cultural festival in the US

Find the Celt in YOU! VOTE for us! St. Augustine Celtic Festival Celtic Rock St. Augustine

St. Augustine's Celtic Festival has been officially nominated for Best Cultural Festival in the United States

St. Augustine is considered America’s oldest Celtic city, founded in 1565 by Celts from northern Spain, with colonial Irish vicars.” — Albert Syeles

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We're beyond thrilled to announce that the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been nominated by USA TODAY as one of the best cultural festivals in the United States.The final ranking is decided entirely by votes,SO WE NEED YOU!Vote here: 10best.usatoday.com/St-Augustine-Celtic The Celtic Music and Heritage Festival brings together Celtic music, dance, and culture in a lively and colorful celebration. St. Augustine is considered America’s oldest Celtic city, so attendees can expect dynamic performances by world-renowned musicians, traditional cuisine, and interactive displays featuring Celtic art and history.The festival includes musical and other stage offerings, traditional Highland games, Celtic artisans and food, whiskey seminar and tasting, and a the World's oldest St. Patrick Parade, which first marched here in the year 1601!.You can vote once per day (per device) so please visit the page and vote as often as you can.Voting ends Monday, March 3, 2025 at 11:59 am EST, so let's make this happen!Thanks for your support - it means the world to us.

