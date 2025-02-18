St. Augustine Celtic Festival nominated for best cultural festival in the US

St. Augustine's Celtic Festival has been officially nominated for Best Cultural Festival in the United States

St. Augustine is considered America’s oldest Celtic city, founded in 1565 by Celts from northern Spain, with colonial Irish vicars.”
— Albert Syeles
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're beyond thrilled to announce that the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been nominated by USA TODAY as one of the best cultural festivals in the United States.

Vote here: 10best.usatoday.com/St-Augustine-Celtic

The Celtic Music and Heritage Festival brings together Celtic music, dance, and culture in a lively and colorful celebration. St. Augustine is considered America’s oldest Celtic city, so attendees can expect dynamic performances by world-renowned musicians, traditional cuisine, and interactive displays featuring Celtic art and history.

The festival includes musical and other stage offerings, traditional Highland games, Celtic artisans and food, whiskey seminar and tasting, and a the World's oldest St. Patrick Parade, which first marched here in the year 1601!.

You can vote once per day (per device) so please visit the page and vote as often as you can.

Voting ends Monday, March 3, 2025 at 11:59 am EST, so let's make this happen!

Thanks for your support - it means the world to us.

Romanza promotes and produces cultural events that showcase St. Augustine’s vibrant living culture, that enhance the quality of life for residents, and that create a positive lasting impression of the Nation’s Most Romantic City for visitors. Productions: * St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of the Arts– annual 10-day long celebration of St. Augustine Arts, Culture and Heritage * St. Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival – annual large music and culture event * St. Augustine’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade – annual heritage family event. The ONLY St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Northeast Florida! * Romanza Collage Concert Series – Fall and Winter *Romanza Gatherings – Arts & Culture mixers * Other Special Events

St. Augustine Celtic Festival nominated for best cultural festival in the US
