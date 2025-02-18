St. Augustine Celtic Festival offers authentic Irish Meade and exclusive Celtic Stout

Find the Celt in YOU! Ireland's Finest Meade Exclusive Olde Celtic Stout

Bunratty Meade and Olde Celtic Stout return to the 2025 St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival

Bunratty Meade, an enchanting honey drink, is featured at the world-famous Bunratty Castle banquets in County Clare, Ireland.” — Pat Syeles

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to the remarkable popularity of Bunratty Meade from Ireland and Ancient City Brewing’s specially created Olde Celtic Stout, both of which premiered last year at the Celtic Festival, these unique beverage features are returning. These in-demand beverages will be available for purchase during the Celtic Festival on Saturday March 8 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday March 9 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in America’s Oldest Celtic City. The Celtic Festival is held at Francis Field, 29 W. Castillo Dr. in historic downtown St. Augustine. Fla. and is hosted by Romanza-St. Augustine, Inc.Pat Syeles, Celtic Festival Director, said she was proud to announce the return of the very popular Bunratty Meade which premiered in 2024. This enchanting honey drink is featured at the world-famous Bunratty Castle banquets in County Clare, Ireland.Bunratty Meade has been enjoyed by millions of U.S. and global visitors since the 1980s. Bunratty Meade is crafted in small batches at the historic Bunratty Winery, a stone’s throw from the Castle. Made from a centuries-old recipe, Bunratty Meade is a perfect marriage of 100 percent pure honey and fermented grape wine blended in a month-long process, resulting in a consistently delicious meade. For centuries, newlywed couples would celebrate their marriage by drinking honey meade for one full cycle of the moon after their wedding, hence the term ‘honeymoon.’ Bunratty Meade has been imported for more than 30 years and is available at retailers throughout Florida.For more information, visitAccording to Albert Syeles, local event producer, St Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival and Ancient City Brewing in St. Augustine have also partnered again to bring event attendees the brewery’s specially made Olde Celtic Stout.Ancient City Brewing sponsors explain their original recipe was brewed in the style of a traditional Irish stout and produced exclusively for the Celtic Festival. The Stout has a strong, dark pour and aromatics which include chocolate, cocoa and a slight maltiness. The complexities in the lower alcohol by volume (ABV) ale range from silky smooth notes of coffee and chocolate paired with a slight bitterness and followed with a nice dry finish. Ancient City Brewing owners said, “Be sure to grab one of the exclusive brews while they are still available only at the St. Augustine Celtic Festival.” For more information, visit https://www.ancientcitybrewing.com/ The multi-award-winning St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival features top international and U.S. Celtic bands, Highland Games, workshops, lectures, Celtic food and artisan crafts, and the World's oldest St. Patrick Day Parade, plus a special Whiskey Seminar and Tasting Event on Friday March 7, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets for the Celtic Festival are available online at https://www celticstaugustine.com/tickets and at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, 23 Orange Street in St. Augustine.The Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival and St. Patrick Parade are produced by Romanza- St. Augustine, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Proceeds of the Celtic Festival help promote the arts, culture and heritage in St. Augustine, Florida and the production of the two-week-long Romanza’s Festivale of Music and The Arts in May. Visit the website at https://www.romanzafestivale.com for more information.Romanza events are funded in part by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and St. Johns Cultural Council. For more information about all activities supported by Romanza, visit http://www.romanzastaugustine.org or email RomanzaFL@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.