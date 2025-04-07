SVETLANA & THE NEW YORK COLLECTIVE HEADLINE 2025 ROMANZA FESTIVALE

Billboard U.S. #1 Traditional Jazz Album - LIVE LIVE - their NIGHT AT THE MOVIES

Romanza Festivale brings music, theater, dance, and art to life in the Nation’s Oldest City

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romanza Festivale of Music & the Arts welcomes acclaimed international performing artist Svetlana and the New York Collective. Taking the stage at Lewis Auditorium on May 11, 2025, the group will perform "Night at the Movies", an immersive program inspired by her chart-topping album of silver screen hits, which soared to #1 on the Billboard U.S. Traditional Jazz Charts.“We’re incredibly excited to welcome such a talented group of performers to Romanza Festivale in partnership with St. Johns Cultural Council,” says Albert Syeles, Romanza Co-Founder and President. “As with our Count Basie Orchestra concert last year, our goal is to give each audience an unforgettable experience. This program does that across generations and genres. Night at the Movies touches everyone, whether you’re a long-time jazz devotee or a small child who loves children’s musicals.”Nights at the Movies is a captivating concert that invites listeners on a dynamic musical odyssey. It showcases innovative jazz interpretations of iconic movie soundtracks spanning American classics, French New Wave and European cinema, contemporary Academy Award-winners, and beloved animated classics. The program includes favorites from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Sabrina,” “Tootsie,” and Disney favorites “Coco” and “The Princess and the Frog.” Presented by Svetlana’s acclaimed New York Collective, the performance promises to captivate audiences with its blend of cinematic dreaminess and fiery musical virtuosity.Tickets begin at $35 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com An early bird discount of $10 is available until May 1, using promo code ROMANZA."Romanza Festivale of Music & the Arts" is a seventeen-day festival beginning May 2, 2025, featuring over 40 events with talent from the world of music, dance, visual arts, theatre, spoken word, and more. The calendar features many free events, along with select ticketed experiences, held at venues throughout St. Augustine.Other Festivale headliner events include “Rach 2 by 6”, a World Premiere, with the Keith Teepen Ensemble preforming a unique arrangement of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Plus two more headliners, "An Evening or Mozart" with the San Marco Chamber Music Society, and three piano trios with the Beaux Art Chamber Ensemble. These are anchored by shows featuring talented performers from across Northeast Florida, including Akia Uwanda, the St. Augustine Orchestra, Bold City Brass, the North Florida Women’s Chorale, the Florida Storytelling Troupe, and many more. For a full events list, visit at RomanzaFestivale.com ABOUT ROMANZA: Romanza is an organization that since 2009 has produced cultural events to showcase St. Augustine’s unique confluence or art, culture and history. Romanza stives to promote St. Augustine’s vibrant living culture, enhance the quality of life for residents, and create a positive, lasting impression of the Nation’s Oldest City for visitors.Romanza's other productions are the multi-award-winning (including 2025's fourth best Cultural Festival in the United States) the “St. Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival”, the original and oldest "St. Patrick Parade" in the world, “Romanza Collage Concert Series”, and “Romanza Gatherings”.Romanza events are funded in part by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns Cultural Council. High-resolution photos can be found at RomanzaFestivale.com and follow along on social media @RomanzaStAugustine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.