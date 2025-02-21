ST. AUGUSTINE’S ST. PATRICK PARADE IS MARCH 8th

Downtown St. Augustine, Florida Garrison in green with kilts

The world’s oldest St. Patrick Parade celebrates its 425th anniversary with Grand Marshal Kay Burtin

St. Augustine is the site of America’s first recorded St. Patrick Celebration in 1600 and the World’s first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1601.” — Albert Syeles

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Augustine is famously known as the Nation’s Oldest City, but many are surprised to learn of its place in Celtic history. St. Augustine is also the site of America’s first recorded St. Patrick Celebration in 1600 and the World’s first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1601. The event is celebrating its 425th anniversary this year and has become a beloved local tradition, attracting crowds from across Northeast Florida. St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade begins March 8th, 2025, at 10 a.m., and starts at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in St. Augustine, Florida. The parade route travels through the historic downtown area, returning to the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival at Francis Field.“It’s incredible to be celebrating the 425th anniversary of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world,” says Albert Syeles, St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade producer and member of Romanza’s Board of Directors. “The world’s first St. Patrick’s procession was led by St. Augustine’s Irish vicar, Father Ricardo Artur, in 1601. St. Augustine’s event pre-dates Boston’s first St. Patrick’s celebration in 1737, New York City’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1762, and Ireland’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1903.”Parade organizers are proud to announce this year’s Grand Marshal, Kay Burtin. She is a champion of the arts community, serving as Administrator of the St. Augustine Art Association beginning in 1989. The now-thriving art association just celebrated its centennial, buoyed by Burtin’s passion. The St. Patrick Parade reviewing stand will be hosted by Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, located at 23 Orange Street in St. Augustine. St. Augustine’s own Jessica Clark will serve as this year’s Parade Announcer. Clark is an Emmy Award-winning News Anchor and Reporter for First Coast News. This year’s Parade judges include Davey Hartzel, co-host of 904NOW; Amy Hendrickson, award-winning local musician; Dr. Roger Smith, local historian and professor at the University of Florida, and Director of the St. Augustine History Festival; Renee Unsworth, photographer and Founder of TotallyStAugustine.com; and Doug Murr, Owner/Operator of Dog Rose Brewing Company.The Parade features professional bands, including the City of St. Augustine Pipes & Drums Band, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s JFRD Pipes & Drums, Daytona Beach Pipes & Drums, and Rosie O’Grady’s Highlanders. Also marching are the 501st Legion, 7th Squad, floats, dancers, horses, carriages, tour trains, trolleys, and more. For more information or to register a parade group, visit www. celticstaugustine.com/parade The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is sponsored by Ann O’Malley’s Deli & Pub, Barley Republic Pub, Mindful Solutions, and by the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns County Cultural Council.ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE’S ST. PATRICK PARADE: St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade is the world’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade and the only one in Northeast Florida. It kicks off the annual St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, held at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine on March 8th and March 9th. The parade is produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. High-resolution photos can be found here. Learn more at celticstaugustine.com, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

