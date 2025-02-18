Scarpello Group Rebrands as Todata Analytics, Welcomes Nicole Osborn as Principal Owner and CEO

Todata Analytics makes data make sense

The rebrand as Todata reflects a sharpened focus on delivering advanced analytics solutions including the integration of AI-powered tools and expanded verticals

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todata Analytics (formerly Scarpello Group), a leader in business intelligence solutions, has announced a new company name and the addition of Nicole Osborn as principal owner and CEO. Osborn joins Ben Titus, co-founder and president, to lead Todata's next phase of growth.Osborn was the founder, owner, and CEO of Meridian Clinical Research. Under Osborn's leadership, Meridian grew from a single site in Omaha to one of North America's largest clinical research networks. Her team enrolled over 40,000 patients across 2,400+ clinical trials, supporting critical vaccine development for Ebola, Zika, RSV, and other global health challenges."I experienced Todata's impact and value firsthand as a client," said Osborn. "Their tools helped us scale Meridian from a local operation to an industry leader. Having lived that journey, I know Todata can help any business with high growth potential achieve similar transformative results."Ben Titus, who co-founded the company in 2017, continues as president. "Clients are the core of everything we do, every decision we make. Nikki’s experience scaling businesses has already brought such a clear, sensible perspective to our team. I couldn’t be more excited about what we’re going to accomplish for our clients."A New Name, a New EraScarpello Group has officially rebranded to Todata. The rebrand reflects a sharpened focus on delivering advanced analytics solutions — including the integration of AI-powered tools and expansion into new verticals — while maintaining its signature personal service.“This rebrand marks a new chapter,” said Titus. “We’re leveraging AI and advanced analytics more than ever to empower our clients with the insights they need to drive real growth.”About Todata AnalyticsFounded in 2017, Todata transforms complex and disconnected business data into decision-ready intelligence . We give growing organizations enterprise-grade analytics with personal service and attention. Companies across healthcare, finance, professional services, and beyond trust Todata to unlock the hidden potential in their data.Learn more at todata.com.

