CPA GRADES: The ideal business intelligence solution for Lindquist, von Husen & Joyce LLP
Scarpello Group, LLC partners with Lindquist, von Husen & Joyce LLP for the implementation of CPA GRADES, a business intelligence solution designed for CPAsOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarpello Group, LLC, a prominent provider of cutting-edge business intelligence solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Lindquist, von Husen & Joyce LLP ("LvHJ"), a highly esteemed CPA and advisory firm renowned within the national affordable housing sector. LvHJ specializes in serving not-for-profit organizations, complex affordable housing entities, California regional centers, and closely held businesses and developers.
In today’s rapidly evolving, data-centric business landscape, CPAs are increasingly called upon to deliver strategic insights, uncover hidden trends, and provide actionable recommendations. To meet these demands, LvHJ has teamed up with Scarpello Group to launch CPA GRADES, a robust business intelligence solution tailored specifically for CPAs.
With CPA Grades, LvHJ can:
• Utilize data for informed decision-making
• Enhance efficiency and productivity
• Boost client satisfaction
• Employ data analytics to evaluate its clients
"We are thrilled to partner with LvHJ to revolutionize how their experts leverage business intelligence," stated Ben Titus, Managing Partner of Scarpello Group. "We know that LvHJ is committed to helping its clients fulfill their missions and business goals, and we are excited to implement CPA GRADES to assist them in their efforts.”
“LvHJ’s collaboration with Scarpello Group will further strengthen our ability to bring deep context to today’s growth needs and opportunities for businesses and not-for-profits,” said " Tara Gleaton, SPHR, Director of Operations. “Within just two weeks, Scarpello Group successfully implemented CPA GRADES, providing us with unprecedented visibility and insights into our data."
About Scarpello Group, LLC
Scarpello Group, LLC is a leading provider of innovative business intelligence solutions, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with precision and confidence. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer success, Scarpello Group delivers innovative analytics tools tailored to the specific needs of all business industries. For more information, visit www.scarpellogroup.com.
About Lindquist, von Husen & Joyce LLP
Starting in 1935, a young entrepreneur, Rudy Lindquist, opened an office in the heart of San Francisco’s financial district, and he was soon joined by fellow CPAs Fred von Husen and Jack Joyce. Together they built a practice and reputation for high standards and distinguished client service that we are proud of and committed to today. Our practice has evolved to include highly skilled professionals from top firms and multiple countries. For more information, visit www.lvhj.com.
