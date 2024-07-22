Scarpello Group, LLC Forms Strategic Partnership with Froehling Anderson, Ltd. for CPA GRADES Implementation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scarpello Group, LLC, a premier provider of cutting-edge business intelligence solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Froehling Anderson, Ltd., a distinguished accounting firm recognized for its impactful business and advisory, audit and assurance, tax, and finance and accounting services.
In today's fast-paced, data-driven business environment, CPAs are under pressure to deliver strategic insights, uncover hidden trends, and offer actionable recommendations to their clients.
To address these challenges, Froehling Anderson has teamed up with Scarpello Group to implement CPA GRADES, a comprehensive business intelligence solution designed specifically for CPAs.
With CPA GRADES, Froehling Anderson will be able to:
• Leverage data for informed decision-making
• Enhance efficiency and productivity
• Increase client satisfaction
• Utilize data analytics to evaluate client performance
"Scarpello Group is excited to partner with Froehling Anderson in revolutionizing the way financial professionals utilize business intelligence," said Ben Titus, Managing Partner of Scarpello Group. "Our mutual objective is to provide comprehensive solutions that empower organizations to achieve financial excellence through data-driven insights."
"Froehling Anderson's collaboration with Scarpello Group aligns with our firm's core values and will help us achieve measurable success for our clients and team members," stated Brandon Rosenthal, CPA, and Partner at Froehling Anderson. "We are enthusiastic about the potential this partnership holds and look forward to driving innovation in the field of business intelligence together."
About Scarpello Group, LLC
Scarpello Group, LLC is a leading provider of innovative business intelligence solutions, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with precision and confidence. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer success, Scarpello Group delivers innovative analytics tools tailored to the specific needs of all business industries. For more information, visit www.scarpellogroup.com.
About Froehling Anderson, Ltd.
Froehling Anderson provides business consulting, tax, audit, and accounting services with the same personal delivery of high standards and quality that have sustained us for 77 years. We have a simple philosophy about the way we approach the accounting business: “Put the people before the numbers.” Before we can help you plan for a better financial future, we must have a thorough understanding of where you have been and where you are now. For more information, visit www.fa-cpa.com.
Mike Demman
