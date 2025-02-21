Tech Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Kerry W. Kirby Backs Major Initiative to Support Kidney Patients Across Louisiana

Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby - Founders of The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation

This innovative program provides non-emergency medical transportation to lifesaving dialysis treatments for kidney patients across Louisiana.

Today, the memory of Kenneth Fredrick Kirby lives on in more than just spirit; it thrives as we execute upon his commitment to help others.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Kerry W. Kirby , through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, has teamed up with the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFLA) and Uber Health to launch the " Ride with Kenny " initiative. This innovative program aims to address a crucial challenge for kidney patients across the state by offering non-emergency medical transportation, ensuring access to lifesaving dialysis treatments.Over 460,000 Louisianans are affected by chronic kidney disease, with more than 16,000 are dependent on dialysis. Without consistent access to these treatments, the health of many remains at significant risk. By removing transportation barriers, Kirby’s foundation is helping improve the quality of life for vulnerable patients statewide.The program was brought to life through the generous support of a multi-year grant from the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation. Established by Kerry W. Kirby and his wife, Melinda M. Kirby, this charitable organization is dedicated to making a lasting impact by championing a wide range of causes. The foundation focuses on advancing humanitarian efforts, expanding educational opportunities, improving healthcare access, and promoting equality. Through their unwavering commitment to these vital initiatives, Kerry and Melinda continue to support meaningful change and uplift communities in need.In collaboration with Uber Health, the initiative will provide reliable transportation for kidney patients, enabling social workers to schedule rides for critical medical appointments. Uber Health's HIPAA-compliant technology has been a trusted solution in the healthcare industry since 2018, serving more than 4,000 healthcare providers with non-emergency medical transportation and delivery services.The initiative honors the legacy of Kerry’s late father, Kenneth Fredrick Kirby, one of Louisiana’s first dialysis patients. A U.S. Army veteran and member of the Louisiana State Police, Kenny faced years of chronic kidney disease before succumbing to end-stage renal failure at just 33 years old. Despite his challenges, Kenny remained dedicated to serving and protecting others—a value his son Kerry has carried forward through both his business endeavors and charitable work.Torie Kranze, CEO of NKFLA, praised Kirby's ongoing commitment: “Kerry and Melinda Kirby have been steadfast supporters of our programs, from the Kidney Walk to our pediatric Kidney Camp and GiveNOLA Day. Their dedication to ensuring all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status, have access to education, healthcare, and essential services is remarkable. The Ride with Kenny initiative will be transformative for patients across Louisiana.”Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health, added, “Tackling kidney disease is often a winding road with a number of hurdles, but accessing care shouldn’t be one of them. Uber Health is proud to help patients across the state of Louisiana improve access to the critical care they need.”"Today, the memory of Kenneth Fredrick Kirby lives on in more than just spirit; it thrives as we execute upon his commitment to help others. Melinda and I want to extend our gratitude to the team at the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana and Uber Health for bringing this vision to life," added Kerry W. Kirby. "Ride with Kenny was inspired by an interview we discovered of my father with Dr. Frank Gonzalez, a pioneer in kidney medicine and a catalyst for the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana. Hearing my father's words in that interview was surreal, as he expressed how dialysis gave him the security of being there for his family. We wanted to extend that same sense of security to other kidney patients, letting them know someone cares enough to provide transportation for their critical treatments. It’s an honor to carry on my father’s legacy of serving the people of Louisiana through this program."About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby.Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.