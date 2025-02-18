Drinkmate to Participate in Inspired Home Show 2025

Booth #N8126 for Live Demos, Exclusive Giveaways, and a Sparkling Lineup of Show Activations

We’re showing how Drinkmate is truly ‘More Than Water,’ and we invite everyone to stop by Booth N8126, meet the Drinkmate team, and try some sparkling bubbly creations” — Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, a leader in home beverage carbonation, today announced its participation at the Inspired Home Show 2025 in Chicago. As the official Media Bag Sponsor, Drinkmate helps media attendees stay hydrated with the Drinkmate-branded tote bags and a Drinkmate reusable PET bottle. Tradeshow attendees and the media are invited to visit the Drinkmate Hydration Station at Booth #N8126 to sample sparkling beverages throughout the show.

With its patented carbonation technology that allows users to fizz any drink, Drinkmate redefines beverage customization and sustainability. Attendees

can experience this firsthand through exclusive Drinkmate activations, featuring creative sparkling beverages, fun giveaways, and premium snacks.

Drinkmate Inspired Home Show Activations:

Sunday, March 2 | 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

“More than Water” – Carbonate the Unexpected

Enjoy sparkling wine, cocktails, and sports drinks—because bubbles make everything better!

Monday, March 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

“Mimosas and Muffins” – A Morning Bubbles Experience

Start the show day with carbonated mimosas, orange juice, and cold brew coffee.

"We’re excited to bring an immersive Drinkmate experience to the Inspired Home Show," said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate. "From sparkling cocktails to carbonated coffee, we’re showing how Drinkmate is truly ‘More Than Water.’ We invite everyone to stop by, meet the Drinkmate team, and try some sparkling bubbly creations."

Join Drinkmate at Booth #N8126 at the Inspired Home Show, running March 2-4, 2025, in Chicago, to experience a new way to fizz up your drinks. For more information, visit www.drinkmate.us.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is one of the leading manufacturers in the home beverage carbonation category. The brand’s mission is to allow consumers to get creative in discovering new and healthier beverages, while reducing plastic bottle waste. Drinkmate’s proprietary technology allows the consumer to carbonate any kind of beverage safely and quickly. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us

