Boeing Supports Adaptive Training Foundation’s All-Military ReDefine Program

Class 32 of ATF’s ReDefine program, proudly supported by Boeing as the title sponsor, embarks on a transformative journey of resilience, strength, and recovery.

Boeing continues its support of ATF’s ReDefine program, funding Class 32 to empower injured veterans and first responders with transformative training.

Their (Boeing’s) deep-rooted commitment to serving those who serve has profoundly enriched the lives of the ill, wounded and injured service members that ATF is honored to walk alongside.” — David Vobora, ATF Founder

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Training Foundation’s (ATF) formally announced today that Boeing is supporting Class 32 of ATF’s flagship ReDefine program, continuing its steadfast efforts to help injured veterans and first responders.Since 2018, Boeing has been a key partner in ATF’s mission, becoming the longest-running title sponsor for the nonprofit. During this time, Boeing’s generosity has directly impacted more than 60 veterans and first responders through the ReDefine program.The ReDefine program provides individuals with traumatic injuries nine weeks of customized physical and mindful training, helping them rediscover their strength, purpose, and physical capabilities. Class 32, running from February 4 – April 11, 2025, will serve 13 all-military and first responder athletes at ATF’s Carrollton, Texas facility. The program is completely free to participants, relying on supporters like Boeing to make this transformation possible."Boeing believes in the power of community and the resilience of our veterans. Our partnership with The Adaptive Training Foundation through the Military to the Mountains program exemplifies our commitment to empowering those who have served. Together, we are not just providing support; we are helping create opportunities for healing, growth, and transformation in the lives of our heroes," said Mike Lawson, Senior Manager of Boeing Global Engagement."Boeing’s steadfast support has been monumental in expanding the ATF mission since 2018. Their deep-rooted commitment to serving those who serve has profoundly enriched the lives of the ill, wounded and injured service members that ATF is honored to walk alongside," said David Vobora, ATF Founder.Through corporate partnerships like Boeing’s, ATF continues to empower veterans and first responders, providing the resources and training needed to reclaim their lives—inside and outside the gym.To learn more about Adaptive Training Foundation or to donate, visitvisit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org/ About BoeingAs a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers About Adaptive Training Foundation:Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a 501c3 adaptive therapy organization based in Carrollton, Texas, is a global leader in restoring hope through movement to those with traumatic injuries. Their 100% free programs aid those with physical impairments by maximizing their capabilities and redefining their futures through exercise and community. Their dedicated roster of trainers help the adaptive athletes maximize their potential, rather than focusing on the limitations. To learn more about Adaptive Training Foundation, visit https://www.adaptivetrainingfoundation.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.