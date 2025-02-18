Green Revolution’s industry redefining cannabis edibles now available for purchase in New York State

Doozies New York Edibles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Revolution, an award-winning leader in cannabis edibles since 2018, is bringing its all-natural, vegan, GMO-free, and fast-acting edibles to the New York market. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and precision dosing, Green Revolution is launching three of its most popular product lines in the state: Doozies , Wildside Max shots, and Water Tinctures.Crafted with premium ingredients and advanced formulations, Green Revolution’s edibles deliver rapid effects and consistent experiences. Whether consumers seek relaxation, focus, or elevated enjoyment, Doozies, Wildside Max shots, and Water Tinctures offer a clean, effective, and convenient way to experience cannabis in New York.The New York cannabis market has matured quickly and the New York consumer demands a premium, uncompromising product at their favorite dispensaries.Green Revolution products like Doozies, Wildside shots, and Water Tinctures are perfectly poised to meet New York consumers’ needs in a bold new way.Doozies are like no other gummies in the market. Fast-acting, enhanced with minor cannabinoids and botanicals, and available in specifically formulated ratios to promote a broad range of experiences from uplift and stress reduction to sound sleep, these next generation gummies have taken Washington by storm and are now poised to have a major impact on the New York market.The high potency Wildside Max shots deliver 100 mg THC in every 1 oz bottle, made to be taken and consumed discreetly anywhere and for people on the go. And the Green Revolution Water Tinctures leverage nano technology for rapid onset of effects and can be combined with your favorite beverage for a range of satisfying effects, from stress relief to sleep to elevated good times.Industry-Leading Edibles, Now in New York• Doozies: Fast-acting, infused with minor cannabinoids and botanicals, these next-gen gummies offer targeted experiences—whether for focus, relaxation, or deep sleep.• Wildside Max Shots: Delivering a potent 100mg THC in every 1oz bottle, these discreet, on-the-go shots are crafted for maximum effect.• Water Tinctures: Utilizing cutting-edge nanoemulsion technology, these tinctures provide rapid onset effects and can be easily mixed into any beverage.“We’re thrilled to introduce our proven edibles to the New York market,” said Leo Shlovsky, founder and CEO of Green Revolution. “Our innovative products are designed to align perfectly with the tastes and needs of New York consumers, offering something for everyone—from wellness seekers to cannabis connoisseurs. We anticipate a strong reception as we bring our award-winning formulations to this dynamic market.”Green Revolution products are available at a dispensary near you, find them at https://greenrevolution.com/

