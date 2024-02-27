Green Revolution and HPI Canna Forge a Transformative Partnership to Elevate New York's Cannabis Market
Green Revolution & HPI Canna forge a dynamic partnership to introduce fast-acting, all-natural, vegan cannabis wellness products to the NY market in 2024.
By combining our innovative product line with HPI Canna's robust production and distribution capabilities, New Yorkers will have access to premium, fast-acting, health-conscious cannabis solutions.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Revolution, a pioneer in the cannabis wellness sector, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with HPI Canna, New York's premier cannabis grower, producer and distributor. This strategic alliance is set to revolutionize the Empire State's cannabis landscape, introducing an exceptional lineup of fast-acting, all-natural wellness products to the burgeoning market in 2024.
— Leo Shlovsky, CEO Green Revolution
Under this royalty partnership, Green Revolution will leverage HPI Canna's production capabilities and extensive distribution network to bring its acclaimed consumer packaged goods, including Doozies Gummies, WildSide Max Shots and Water-Based Tinctures to New York consumers. This move marks a significant milestone for Green Revolution as it expands its footprint into one of the most dynamic cannabis markets in the United States.
"Our partnership with HPI Canna represents a shared vision for the future of cannabis wellness," said Leo Shlovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Revolution. "By combining our innovative product line with HPI Canna's robust production and distribution capabilities, we are set to offer New Yorkers access to premium, fast-acting, and health-conscious cannabis solutions."
HPI Canna, with its reputation for excellence and an expansive distribution network across New York, is the ideal partner for Green Revolution. This partnership is poised to meet the growing demand for clean, effective, and responsibly produced cannabis products, catering to the needs of New York's consumers.
"We are excited to partner with Green Revolution, a brand that mirrors our commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer wellness," said Kimberly Tanami, CEO of HPI Canna. "Their dedication to creating fast-acting, all-natural products aligns perfectly with our mission to distribute only the best cannabis goods. Together, we are ready to transform the New York cannabis market and elevate consumer expectations."
The introduction of Green Revolution's products, including the popular Doozies Gummies, WildSide Max Shots, and water-based tinctures, is eagerly anticipated by New York's cannabis community. Crafted with precision and care, these products promise an unparalleled experience backed by the highest standards of purity, effectiveness, and environmental stewardship.
As Green Revolution and HPI Canna embark on this exciting journey, they invite New Yorkers to discover a new era of cannabis wellness. Stay tuned for more updates as they bring their innovative products to stores and dispensaries across the state in 2024.
About Green Revolution
Green Revolution is a leading innovator in the cannabis industry, specializing in the development of fast-acting, all natural and kosher wellness products. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and consumer health, Green Revolution is dedicated to advancing the cannabis revolution with responsible and effective solutions.
About HPI Canna
HPI Canna is New York's foremost producer and distributor of cannabis products, renowned for its comprehensive network and commitment to quality. With a focus on innovation and consumer satisfaction, HPI Canna is at the forefront of the cannabis distribution sector, ensuring access to the best products in the market.
