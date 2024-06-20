Green Revolution Partners with Berkshire Welco LLC/The Pass Berkshires to Launch Cannabis Products in Massachusetts
Green Revolution partners with The Pass Berkshires to launch fast-acting, all-natural cannabis products in Massachusetts.
Our partnership with Green Revolution is an exciting one, giving us the opportunity to offer a fast-acting nanotechnology product in the Massachusetts cannabis market”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Revolution Partners with Berkshire Welco LLC/The Pass Berkshires to Launch Leading Cannabis Products in Massachusetts
— Chris Weld, co-founder of Berkshire Welco/The Pass Berkshires
Green Revolution, a trailblazer in cannabis wellness renowned for its dedication to quality, innovation, and wellness, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Berkshire Welco LLC (DBA The Pass Berkshires), Massachusetts’ top-tier cannabis cultivator and distributor. This collaboration aims to reshape Massachusetts' cannabis market by introducing Green Revolution’s signature line of fast-acting, all-natural wellness products in 2024.
Through this alliance, Green Revolution plans to capitalize on The Pass Berkshires’ robust cultivation capabilities and expansive distribution network to introduce its highly acclaimed consumer packaged goods, including WildSide Max Shots and Water Soluble Tinctures, to consumers across Massachusetts. This expansion represents a critical step for Green Revolution as it broadens its presence in one of America’s most vibrant cannabis markets.
"We're excited to collaborate with Berkshire Welco/The Pass Berkshires, introducing our unique, vegan, fast-acting, gluten-free, and highly bioavailable products to Massachusetts. This partnership represents a significant expansion for us and aligns with our mission to deliver our natural, potent, and highly bioavailable cannabis wellness solutions to more consumers,” said Leo Shlovsky, CEO & Co-Founder of Green Revolution.
The Pass Berkshires’ commitment to quality and its extensive network make it an ideal partner for Green Revolution. This partnership is designed to meet the increasing consumer demand for premium, effective, and responsibly produced cannabis products in the state.
“Our partnership with Green Revolution is an exciting one, giving us the opportunity to offer a fast-acting nanotechnology product in the Massachusetts cannabis market,” said Chris Weld, co-founder of Berkshire Welco/The Pass Berkshires. “It has been a true pleasure to work with the Green Revolution team on this project and we are looking forward to producing and distributing this high-quality product to our wholesale customers across the state and in our flagship retail store in Sheffield.”
The anticipated launch of Green Revolution's products, such as WildSide Max Shots and Water Soluble Tinctures, has already generated excitement among Massachusetts' cannabis enthusiasts. Known for their precision, effectiveness, and adherence to the highest standards of purity and environmental responsibility, these vegan, gluten-free products are designed for fast action and high bioavailability, ensuring an unmatched cannabis experience.
As the partnership between Green Revolution and The Pass Berkshires progresses, they invite Massachusetts residents to explore this new chapter in cannabis wellness. More updates will be shared as they prepare to roll out these groundbreaking products to stores and dispensaries throughout the state in 2024.
About Green Revolution
Green Revolution stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, specializing in the creation of fast-acting, all-natural, and kosher wellness products. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, quality, and consumer health, Green Revolution is committed to pushing the cannabis revolution forward with innovative and responsible solutions.
About Berkshire Welco/The Pass Berkshires
Berkshire Welco/The Pass Berkshires is a leading producer and distributor of cannabis in Massachusetts, known for its extensive network and unwavering commitment to quality. At the cutting edge of cannabis distribution, The Pass Berkshires ensures that the best products reach the market, enhancing consumer satisfaction and leading innovation in the sector.
The Pass Berkshires is a vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp company, producing and processing its own flower locally, offering Pass-branded products at its retail location, and wholesaling those products to cannabis dispensaries across the Commonwealth. The Pass operates cultivation sites and operates a production facility in a retrofitted factory in Sheffield which has expanded capacity for manufacturing, processing, and packaging cannabis products. The Pass works with dompen, a California-based botanical vape company to produce, sell, and distribute vape pens and cartridges across the state in addition to other white-label partners in the industry.
Locally owned and operated and situated on the border of New York State and Connecticut, The Pass Berkshires’ corporate headquarters is located at 34 Home Road in Sheffield, Mass. The Pass Berkshires’ retail store opened in July 2020 and sells Pass-grown flower and housemade edibles, tinctures, concentrates, topicals, and vaporizers. They also carry a wide selection of third-party cannabis products and accessories from trusted partners in addition to a full line of Pass CBD products.
To stay up to date on new products and events, join The Pass' mailing list and follow their Instagram. Visit their website at thepass.co for more info. For wholesale inquiries, please send email to <wholesale@thepass.co>.
For further information, please contact:
David Goldstein
Director of Strategic Growth
david@greenrevolution.com
Leo Shlovsky
Green Revolution CBD
+1 206-962-2777
