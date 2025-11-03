AWARD-WINNING ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL RETURNS MARCH 14-15

Ticket sales kick off Thanksgiving Day with Black Friday savings from Nov. 27-Dec. 1

The world’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade, proudly marching through the streets of St. Augustine since 1601.” — Albert Syeles

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Oldest Celtic City welcomes back the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, named a top-five cultural festival in the United States. It is North Florida’s premier celebration of everything Celtic and offers music, athletics, and cultural activities. The Celtic Festival will be held on March 14th and March 15th, 2026, at Francis Field, 25 West Castillo Drive in downtown St. Augustine, Florida.Tickets go on sale Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27th, and attendees can get the best price during the Black Friday Sale, from Thursday, November 27th, through Monday, December 1st, 2025.“Our first Celtic festival was in 2011. That makes this our 15th year!” says Albert Syeles, Co-Founder and President of Romanza-St. Augustine, Inc. “It’s a testament to our loyal attendees, our many volunteers, the local community and businesses, our authentic Highland Games, Celtic vendors, and a stellar selection of some of the best Celtic musicians in the world. The continued support has allowed us to make each year even better.”Voted the fourth Best Cultural Festival in the United States by USA Today readers and winner of over 20 “Best Of” local and regional awards, this two-day festival features top international and U.S. Celtic bands, including Albannach, Mudmen, Steel City Rovers, Syr, and more. Watch incredible feats of strength at the Highland Games and explore workshops, lectures, heritage food, and activities for the wee ones. The event kicks off with the world’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade, proudly marching through the streets of St. Augustine since 1601.Early bird discounted tickets are available during the Black Friday Sale beginning Thursday, November 27th, with special Black Friday savings through Monday, December 1st. General Admission tickets are good for one day and are $20 (a $5 savings). Children 12 and under, active duty, and retired military personnel are free. VIP All-Weekend tickets include two-day festival admission, two free beers or wine, a free festival t-shirt, tent seating with a VIP bar, exclusive seating in front of the Main Stage, and air-conditioned restrooms. VIP All-Weekend tickets are $85 (a $15 savings). Whiskey Tasting tickets are not included in the VIP All-Weekend tickets and are sold separately. The Whiskey Tasting is on Friday, March 13th, and includes seven Irish whiskey and Scotch tastings and a gift bag. Whiskey Tasting tickets are $65 (a $10 savings). All ticket prices increase on December 2nd. Tickets may be purchased online at celticstaugustine.com/tickets, in person at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, or at the festival gates.The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is sponsored in part by a grant from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council and the St. Johns County Cultural Council. Sponsorship opportunities are available here ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE CELTIC MUSIC & HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Since 2011, the St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival has been the hallmark of celebrating Irish and Scottish culture. Held at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine on March 14th and March 15th, the two-day festival features traditional and Celtic rock bands from Ireland, Scotland, and Canada; the Highland Games; Celtic vendors including artisan crafts, food, and drink; kid-friendly activities; a whiskey tasting event March 13th and America’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 14. Produced by Romanza–St. Augustine, Inc. Photos can be found here . Learn more at celticstaugustine.com and follow along on Facebook @CelticStAugustineMusicFest and Instagram @CelticFestStAug

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.