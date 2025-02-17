Flood Risk Solutions (FRS) Launches New Consumer Flood Insurance Quoting Tool for Agents and Brokers

ST PETERSBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flood Risk Solutions (FRS), a leading tech-driven provider of flood insurance solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Consumer Flood Insurance Quoting tool, now available to all agents and brokers through FRS's cutting-edge platform. This powerful new feature is designed to help agents grow their flood business by giving homeowners the ability to easily quote and bind their own flood policies in a matter of seconds.The new tool empowers consumers to get up to 10 flood insurance indications in an instant and immediately bind eligible quotes, streamlining the flood insurance process. Additionally, agents will receive automatic notifications when a quote is generated, ensuring that they remain in control of the process while providing an exceptional experience for their clients.Key Features of the Consumer Flood Insurance Quoting Tool:• Instant Quoting: Consumers can generate up to 10 flood insurance indications in seconds.• Immediate Binding: Eligible quotes can be bound on the spot for a quick, seamless transaction.• Agent Notifications: Agents receive automatic notifications when quotes are generated, keeping them in the loop at all times.• Easy Integration: Agents can easily add a unique flood widget to their website or create a dedicated page to promote the tool to clients.• Marketing Campaigns: Agents can launch targeted campaigns to promote the self-service quoting option to homeowners.• Customizable Alerts: Agents can customize email alerts, while still having complete visibility and tracking through a dedicated dashboard.Why This Matters for You and Your Clients:• Convenience: Homeowners can quote, compare, and bind policies at their own convenience, providing a stress-free experience.• Visibility: Agents are notified whenever a quote is generated, giving them full visibility without any extra effort.• Flexibility: Both agents and clients can quickly sign applications and proceed to payment, minimizing delays and maximizing efficiency."We are excited to offer this game-changing tool to our agents and brokers," said Chad LaTour, Managing Partner of Flood Risk Solutions. "The Consumer Flood Insurance Quoting tool is not only designed to increase sales, but it also enhances the customer experience by giving homeowners the power to take control of their flood insurance quoting process."This new tool is available immediately to all agents using FRS’s technology platform, providing a seamless and efficient way to grow their business and better serve their clients.For more information, please contact Chad LaTour at CL@floodsol.com or visit FRS's Partner Portal to register for access.About Flood Risk Solutions (FRS):Flood Risk Solutions (FRS) is a tech-enabled managing general agent (MGA) that provides flood insurance solutions for both residential and commercial properties. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, FRS offers a broad range of flood insurance products, including the National Flood Insurance Program and a variety of private market options. The company leverages advanced technology to make quoting, underwriting, and binding seamless for agents and their clients.For media inquiries, please contact:Emily KalmbachXPT Group989.245.2553Email- ekalmbach@xptholdco.com

