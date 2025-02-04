Flood Risk Solutions and Southern Insurance Underwriters Announce Partnership to Expand Flood Insurance Offerings

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flood Risk Solutions (FRS), a leading tech-enabled flood insurance MGA, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Southern Insurance Underwriters (SIU), a trusted Managing General Agency (MGA) serving independent agents for over 60 years. This collaboration will provide SIU agency partners with direct access to FRS’s innovative flood products at the same competitive commission rate offered to direct partners.“This exciting partnership will add a full suite of flood products to SIU’s portfolio, creating more value for our agents,” said Brad Budd, VP of Sales & Marketing at SIU. “We are committed to providing independent agents with best-in-class solutions, and FRS’s expansive flood insurance offerings will enhance our agent’s ability to serve their clients.”“With SIU’s extensive market access and strong reputation in the independent agency space, this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make flood insurance more accessible and efficient,” said Chad LaTour, Managing Partner of Flood Risk Solutions. “By combining SIU’s broad distribution network with FRS’s cutting-edge technology and diverse flood solutions, we are creating a streamlined experience that empowers agents to better serve their clients and grow their business.”With access to over 20 private flood markets and NFIP solutions, FRS enables agents to quickly quote, bind, and issue policies through its state-of-the-art flood portal. The partnership with SIU allows its agents to leverage FRS’s technology-driven approach, parametric flood solutions, and deep market expertise to offer the best flood coverage options to their clients.Key Benefits of the FRS-SIU Partnership:• SIU agents gain access to FRS’s comprehensive flood insurance portfolio, including both private and NFIP options.• Seamless online quoting and binding through FRS’s advanced flood portal.• Competitive commission structures aligned with FRS’s direct partnerships.• Nationwide coverage with all programs A-rated by AM Best or better and fully lender-compliant.• Deep expertise in high-net-worth excess coverage, large commercial risks, and complex flood placements.• Expanded flood coverage solutions, including parametric flood products for commercial clients.By joining forces, FRS and SIU are reinforcing their commitment to providing independent agents with the resources, technology, and expertise needed to navigate the evolving flood insurance landscape.For more information on accessing FRS flood products through SIU, contact Chad LaTour at cl@floodsol.com.

