Accentus Partners with Flood Risk Solutions to Elevate Flood Insurance Offerings for Independent Insurance Brokers

SC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accentus Partners with Flood Risk Solutions to Elevate Flood Insurance Offerings for Independent Insurance BrokersAccentus is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Flood Risk Solutions, a leader in the flood insurance industry with vast expertise across the United States. Accentus serves as the sole wholesaler for South Carolina and this collaboration strengthens Accentus’ suite of offerings to its network of agency partners, reinforcing the company’s dedication to supporting independent insurance brokers with exceptional insurance solutions.Empowering Brokers with Expanded Access and SupportAccentus provides independent brokers with unmatched access to the industry's top carriers, allowing them to retain their independence without needing traditional network affiliations. Through this partnership with Flood Risk Solutions, Accentus enhances its offerings, equipping brokers with the tools and support to confidently navigate the complexities of flood insurance.Flood Risk Solutions: A Legacy of Excellence in Flood Risk ManagementFlood Risk Solutions is a pioneer in private flood and flood risk management, providing innovative solutions for both commercial and residential properties across all flood zones in all 50 states. With a proven track record of success, their deep expertise in the flood market makes them the perfect partner for Accentus.A Synergistic Partnership for Unmatched ValueBy combining Accentus’ expansive carrier access with Flood Risk Solutions’ unparalleled flood insurance expertise, this partnership delivers exceptional value to independent insurance brokers. Agency partners of Accentus will benefit from cutting-edge flood insurance solutions, empowering them to meet the diverse needs of their clients with ease and confidence.A Future of Growth and Success for Independent BrokersThe partnership between Accentus and Flood Risk Solutions represents a significant step forward in enhancing the support and resources available to independent brokers. We are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Accentus and bring a variety of innovative flood solutions to their agency partners in South Carolina. This collaboration allows us to deliver unmatched support and product access, helping brokers confidently address flood risks across residential and commercial markets,” said Chad LaTour, Managing Partner at Flood Risk Solutions. “Together, we’re elevating the level of service and value brokers can offer their clients.About AccentusAccentus empowers independent insurance brokers by providing access to a broad network of top-tier carriers, coupled with expert support and guidance, promoting growth and success without the limitations of traditional networks.About Flood Risk SolutionsWith over 60 years of combined leadership experience in the flood insurance industry, Flood Risk Solutions is the leading partner for nationwide flood protection. Our comprehensive approach to flood risk management includes a full range of primary, excess, and parametric coverages, redefining the way flood insurance is delivered.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.