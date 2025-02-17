WHP concludes evidence collection at Green River Tunnel; 3 fatalities finalized

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has completed on-scene data collection at the site of the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel crash, which is located at mile marker 90.2 within the westbound tunnel.

Troopers do not expect there to be additional fatalities in the investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three individuals and we mourn with their loved ones,” said Col. Tim Cameron. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the families as they grieve. Details regarding the deceased will be shared when available.”

An off-duty Trooper was involved in the crash, but was not injured. The Trooper attempted to help people evacuate the tunnel. This Trooper is an active witness and not available for interviews and will not be identified at this time.

“Responding to calls like these weighs heavy on the hearts of first responders involved, and the WHP is here to support you,” said Cameron. “Our Chaplains would be happy to speak with any first responder who needs support.”

Work is far from over; next, Troopers will use all the evidence collected to digitally reconstruct the crash to determine narratives, causes and other details.

Additionally, work preparing the eastbound tunnel for head-to-head traffic is ongoing, with WYDOT’s contractor DeBernardi Construction placing concrete barriers for the transitions into the tunnel and to separate lanes within the tunnel. The speed limit while traffic moves head-to-head will be 35 mph, and delays are expected.

“WYDOT has experience temporarily moving traffic head-to-head in the tunnels,” said John Eddins, WYDOT District 3 Engineer. “With reduced speeds and additional signage, we see this as a safe solution to minimize traffic impacts to the community of Green River. But with the high traffic volumes on I-80, there will still be some delays for drivers.”

WYDOT urges traffic to obey all posted speed limits and traffic control. There will be a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry

In the meantime, WYDOT urges drivers to take it slow on the current detour through the community of Green River.

“There will be increased Trooper presence around the tunnels and within Green River to ensure safe driving and slower speeds,” said Cameron. “Use caution with GPS, as it may identify suggested routes that are not suitable for interstate traffic.”