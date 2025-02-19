Arsenal Credit Union purchases automated external defibrillators (AED) for local elementary school and branches

Thanks to a generous grant from Arsenal Credit Union, our school now has an AED available near where our new gym addition will be in the coming years.” — DeAndre Thomas, Principal of Kennerly Elementary School

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennerly Elementary School in Sappington, MO, received a donation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) from Arsenal Credit Union.

This device was purchased from a grant that Arsenal was awarded from the Cornerstone Foundation. Devices for its Arnold branch (3780 Vogel Rd., Arnold, MO, 63010) and Watson branch (8651 Watson Rd., St. Louis, MO, 63119) were also purchased.



These devices support the credit union’s mission of people helping people through addressing the health of its members and the community. Some stats about AED defibrillator devices:

More than 15 percent of cardiac arrests occur in public locations.

Nine in 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive an AED shock in the first five minutes live.

AED devices save about 1,700 people a year.

Survival rates increase by about 24 percent when an AED is used correctly prior to an EMS team’s arrival.

Both Kennerly Elementary School and Arsenal branches have hundreds of people a month in their facilities. These devices will prepare them should an emergency occur.

“Thanks to a generous grant from Arsenal Credit Union, our school now has an AED available near where our new gym addition will be in the coming years. While we hope it’s never needed, this life-saving device provides peace of mind for our growing community of students, families, and staff” said DeAndre Thomas, Principal of Kennerly Elementary School.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District will hold CPR and first-aid training at the Arsenal branch located in Arnold for employees to prepare themselves to respond quickly in critical situations. At least 15% of Arsenal employees will be trained to respond quickly in critical situations. These life-saving devices and training courses will be used to enhance safety and respond quickly in the case of emergency situations. This is part of Arsenal’s commitment to community health and wellness for its members and residents in the communities in which it does business.

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 77 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area.

With over $420 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint to ten counties surrounding St. Louis in both Missouri and Illinois. Our field of membership includes those employed by or who have retired from the NGA, and those who work for the Department of Veterans Affairs (Veterans Administration) with easy access to ITMs and ATMs in NGA and Veterans locations.

Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, and Swansea Illinois, the credit union provides in person access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location.

Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

