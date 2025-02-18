Global EV charging leaders AMPECO and Elinta Charge partner to tackle compatibility and security challenges

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest challenges Charge Point Operators (CPOs) face is the increasing pressure to ensure smooth integration between charging hardware and management software while meeting strict security and compliance requirements. AMPECO, a leader in EV charging management software, and Elinta Charge, a manufacturer of innovative EV charging stations, announced their integration to address these challenges.

The partnership responds to CPOs' urgent need to scale operations efficiently while protecting payment data and meeting AFIR compliance deadlines across Europe.

Enhanced Security

Security remains a top concern as EV charging networks expand. With the rising number of connected charging points and increasing transaction volumes, protecting both infrastructure and operations has become critical for network stability.

Within the partnership with AMPECO, Elinta Charge has successfully integrated robust encryption protocols and advanced cybersecurity measures into its chargers, ensuring data protection and uninterrupted functionality. The enhanced security framework builds trust among EV drivers while providing charging operators with peace of mind.

AFIR Compliant

Elinta Charge chargers, integrated with AMPECO's software platform, fully comply with the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Requirements (AFIR). The solution enables CPOs to display dynamic QR codes on charger screens and session pricing based on time of use, demand, or energy costs. Users can choose from multiple payment methods, including mobile apps, RFID, and bank card readers, with access to detailed transaction information and digital receipts.

Simplifying Operations and Enhancing User Experience

Leveraging OCPP 1.6, the most widely adopted communication protocol between charging stations and back-end systems, AMPECO and Elinta Charge deliver advanced monitoring and remote management capabilities for charging networks. Their combined technologies support a scalable, future-proof infrastructure deployment that allows CPOs to focus on scaling their operations without worrying about technical hurdles. For EV drivers, the integration provides universal compatibility across all vehicle models, with transparent session information that gives users clarity and confidence with every transaction.

As a hardware-agnostic platform, AMPECO partners with leading EV charging manufacturers like Elinta Charge to ensure CPOs worldwide can confidently run and grow their networks. You can find all charging hardware supported by AMPECO here.

Vaidas Bielinis, CEO at Elinta Charge, added: "The partnership with AMPECO demonstrates our commitment to solving critical industry challenges. Together, we're delivering a secure, innovative, and user-focused charging experience that sets new benchmarks for the future of EV charging."

"By joining forces with Elinta Charge, we're addressing real-world challenges that impact both charging network operators and EV drivers," said Stefan Ivanov, Chief Revenue Officer at AMPECO. "The integration of their chargers with our comprehensive CPMS delivers the security, compatibility, and user experience necessary for successful EV charging operations."

About ELINTA CHARGE

Elinta Charge produces high-quality EV chargers tailored to the industry's key priorities—quality, security, and efficiency. Driven by innovation and precision engineering, the company delivers reliable charging solutions for businesses and individuals seeking durable performance. With a focus on smart, future-ready infrastructure, Elinta Charge ensures seamless integration and a user-friendly experience, keeping pace with the evolving needs of the EV market. You can find out more about the Elinta Charge solutions here.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 160 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

https://www.ampeco.com/

For further information, please contact:

AMPECO

Dimitar Atanasov

Brand & Communications Manager

dimitar.atanasov@ampeco.com

ELINTA CHARGE

Rasa Ladygaitė

Content Manager

rasa.ladygaite@elintacharge.com

