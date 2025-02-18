Entrex Executes Agreements to Acquire 15 Level 3 Nationwide EV Charging Facilities

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Power Production Company logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex Carbon Market announced agreements to acquire 15 mobile charging facilities, serving Florida rental car companies and Californian port authorities.

This is a unique opportunity to provide Level 3 mobile charging solutions to national rental car companies and port authorities that lack access to grid power.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) announced today the execution of agreements to acquire 15 Level 3 electric vehicle (EV) mobile charging facilities, serving Florida airport rental car companies and various Californian port authorities."This is a unique opportunity to provide Level 3 mobile charging solutions to national rental car companies that lack access to grid power,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. “It’s a critical challenge to be mandated to maintain an EV fleet without the necessary charging infrastructure. This results in underutilized or completely idle assets. This moment mirrors the 1920s, when gas stations and convenience stores emerged to support gasoline-powered vehicles—while simultaneously enabling us to expand revenues and EBITDA through these acquisitions.” ( www.EntrexPowerProduction.co Tom Harblin, partner at Entrex, added, “Through Entrex Power Production Company (EPPco), we anticipate optimizing charging module utilization to enhance facility revenues. We project an additional $17 million in potential EBITDA growth which presents a strong return for the $25 million in debt and equity partners we expect to support these initiatives.”Watkins further noted, "We will incorporate these developments into our upcoming MD&A filings with OTC Markets. It has been a challenging year for both investors and the company, with FINRA taking over 22 months to complete a simple name and symbol change. However, with our year-end accounting and legal opinion nearing completion, we anticipate achieving Pink Current status in the near future.” ( https://entrex.link/EPPco_Deck ###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with carbon projects to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7580 or 877-4-ENTREX

