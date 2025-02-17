Christine Trimpe Returns as Keynote Speaker for Nourished 2025 Women’s Conference

I can’t wait to return to Nourished 2025 to share an encouraging message of hope” — Christine Trimpe

DICKSON, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author, speaker, and wellness advocate Christine Trimpe has been announced as the keynote speaker for Nourished 2025, a transformational event designed to empower women in their journey toward holistic health—body, mind, and spirit. The conference will take place on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 8 AM to 4 PM CST at First Baptist Church Dickson.Returning for the second year in a row, Christine will deliver a message of perseverance, faith, and transformation, inspired by Hebrews 12. “Ladies, it’s time to get in the race! Hebrews 12 calls us to run with endurance and not grow weary. I can’t wait to return to Nourished 2025 to share an encouraging message of hope—so you can show up strong, stay the course, and do it for the joy set before you!” said Trimpe.This year’s conference continues its mission to connect all aspects of health through biblical teaching, offering a mix of general and breakout sessions for women of all ages—from middle school to senior citizens. In addition to spiritual and physical nourishment, attendees will also have the opportunity to support the Care Net Medical Center through donations of essential items.Christine Trimpe’s participation at Nourished 2025 aligns with her mission to help women break free from limiting beliefs and experience true health and joy. Attendees will be invited to join her SugarFreed journey, including the upcoming "Lose 25 Pounds in 2025" Challenge—a faith-fueled initiative to inspire lasting transformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.