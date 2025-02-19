FintechOS Launches Evolv, Bringing Advanced AI Capabilities to Banks and Insurers

FintechOS's new AI Assistant helps users intelligently search our product library. Users can use natural language to describe products they want to create.

The upgrade delivers game-changing capabilities to drive digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and create personalised customer experiences.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FintechOS, the leading AI-driven financial product engine, today unveiled FintechOS Evolv, a major platform update designed to equip financial institutions with advanced AI capabilities and a decisive competitive advantage.

As the demand for agility and personalised experiences accelerates, traditional financial institutions are under pressure to keep pace with nimble, digital-first challengers. Evolv addresses this challenge by enabling institutions to leverage the power of Agentic AI, Generative AI and advanced automation to deliver unique customer experiences, modernise administrative processes and drive smarter business decisions.

The new platform introduces a powerful tool suite that facilitates interaction between financial institutions and AI in a secure, scalable environment. Evolv introduces additional key capabilities and features designed to drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and future-proof financial institutions. These include:

- Streamlining Digital Journeys with FintechOS Journey Designer – Enables teams to create digital customer journeys without complex coding by using a visual storyboard with pre-built widgets, integrations and mobile/web previews. This enhances efficiency, aligns teams and ensures compliance.

Enhancing Integration and Compliance with FintechOS Data Core – Providing financial institutions with pre-built Core and Ecosystem Connectors, allowing rapid integration of legacy and modern systems. Data Core complies with BIAN, ACORD and ISO20022 standards, ensuring interoperability across the ecosystem, delivered on a scalable Azure platform.

- AI-powered Product and Journey Designer – Equipping financial institutions with AI-powered tools, making life easier for product managers interacting with the FintechOS platform. Creating and configuring products and journeys is streamlined, leveraging a new AI Assistant to deliver personalised, real-time responses.

- Back Office Workflow Designer – Transforming back-office operations with automation solutions that boost efficiency, reduce manual work and enhance business agility. The new no-code Back Office Workflow Designer enables teams to quickly design, configure, and deploy workflows while integrating with existing systems.

“FintechOS Evolv represents a significant leap forward in enabling financial institutions to stay competitive in a rapidly changing market,” said Teo Blidarus, CEO of FintechOS. “With advanced Agentic AI features designed to optimise operations, enhance customer engagement and accelerate product innovation, Evolv provides the tools our customers need to lead in digital transformation. We’re committed to helping banks and insurers unlock new levels of agility and responsiveness, giving them a true edge in delivering exceptional, personalised experiences.”

With FintechOS Evolv, financial institutions can leverage advanced AI capabilities at every touchpoint, optimising front and back-office functions to deliver a competitive, customer-focused experience. FintechOS’s commitment to innovation ensures that banks and insurers are equipped to adapt quickly to market changes and meet their customers' growing expectations.

