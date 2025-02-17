Weston Spencer DDS Transitions to Smile More La Jolla

New name, same exceptional care! Weston Spencer DDS is now Smile More La Jolla, reflecting our growing team and commitment to your best smile.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s official! Weston Spencer DDS has a new name: Smile More La Jolla. The decision to rebrand reflects a growing team of dedicated professionals and a renewed mission to help patients smile more every day.

“This change is easier than renaming your kid,” joked Dr. Weston Spencer. “Our new name better represents not just me but our entire team, which includes two incredible doctors and a talented staff. Together, our mission is to help people SMILE MORE every day. This new name will better reflect our team as a whole and our commitment to our patients.”

In addition to the name change, Smile More La Jolla is excited to introduce a Comfort Menu, offering amenities designed to enhance patient relaxation. Guests can now enjoy options like noise-canceling headphones, weighted blankets, eye masks, aromatherapy, eye massages, and even sedation services to make their visit as comfortable as possible.

Dr. Weston Spencer, the practice’s founding dentist, brings an impressive résumé to Smile More La Jolla. Named one of San Diego's Top Doctors and a La Jolla Readers’ Choice Awards Winner, Dr. Spencer is also a Key Opinion Leader for Straumann, Kerr, and Sprintray. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the California Dental Association.

Located in the heart of La Jolla, Smile More La Jolla continues to provide cutting-edge dental care using the latest advancements in technology. From routine checkups to cosmetic transformations, the practice is dedicated to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Smile More La Jolla at (858) 459-0077 or visit us at 7855 Fay Ave #110, La Jolla, CA 92037.

About Smile More La Jolla:

Smile More La Jolla, formerly Weston Spencer DDS, is a premier dental practice in La Jolla, CA. With a commitment to patient comfort and excellence in care, the team provides a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, and advanced restorative treatments. Smile More La Jolla is proud to serve the community with an unwavering dedication to creating beautiful, healthy smiles.



