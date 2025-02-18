Reveille Software Introduces AI-Powered Observability for Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Teams with Winter 2025 Update

Reveille Dynamic Thresholding and Predictive Analytics (TBA) employ AI/ML models for enhanced monitoring accuracy and earlier warnings. Reveille Software Introduces AI-Powered Observability

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in observability solutions for Intelligent Process Automation-based applications, today announced the Reveille Winter 2025 Update, featuring Reveille AI Dynamic Thresholding. This latest release expands support for Microsoft 365, SharePoint Embedded, and Microsoft Teams and incorporates AI-driven machine learning to optimize automation monitoring and reduce operational inefficiencies.The Reveille AI Dynamic Thresholding feature minimizes manual threshold adjustments, reduces false positive alerts, and dynamically adapts to workload variations within intelligent automation environments. Unlike traditional AI implementations focused on generative content, Reveille AI leverages machine learning models to enhance real-time operational performance, making AI more actionable and transparent for enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs)."Reveille's new AI support for intelligent automation solutions enhances the comprehensive coverage provided by Reveille's observability and monitoring," said Brian DeWyer, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Reveille. "Dynamic thresholds are just the first of multiple AI-based solutions planned for 2025, reinforcing our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient monitoring capabilities."Key Features of the Reveille Winter 2025 Update:-Reveille AI Dynamic Thresholding – Utilizes open-source machine learning models to automatically set upper and lower thresholds, improving alert accuracy and reducing unnecessary notifications.-Expanded Microsoft 365 Observability – Enhanced monitoring support for SharePoint Embedded, Microsoft Teams, and Copilot, providing deeper insights into user activity and system performance.-New Reveille User Analytics Application Support – Advanced data-driven insights to improve automation efficiency and ensure optimal service levels.Why Reveille AI Stands OutReveille AI is purpose-built for enterprises and MSPs operating in complex, intelligent automation environments. Unlike black-box AI solutions, Reveille AI provides forecast accuracy assessments and can run on-premises or in the cloud, ensuring flexibility and control. The system is designed to provide immediate business impact by leveraging data gathered during normal operations rather than relying on pre-trained datasets.Availability & PricingThe Reveille Winter 2025 Update will be available for shipping on February 18, 2025. The software update is included in Reveille’s standard subscription and maintenance plans. The Reveille AI solution package, which provides licensing, consulting, and support, will be available as an add-on.For more information, please contact +1 877.897.2579 or sales@reveillesoftware.com.About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions for business IT and MSPs that include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the IDP/ECM/RPA monitoring gap. It is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their IDP/ECM/RPA environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to observe, monitor, and provide AI-based early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect intelligent automation visibility to existing IT tools and processes to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579|EXT 1.###Source: BridgeView Marketing PR Services

