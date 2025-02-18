Arthritic Dog Experiences Improved Quality of Life after Treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy

Nellie-Jane, a beagle, was treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for arthritis in multiple joints.

It gave her back a lot of mobility and reduced her pain.” — Nellie's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nellie-Jane, a beagle, was suffering from arthritis in multiple joints. In addition to hip dysplasia, which led to hip arthritis, Nellie was also diagnosed with moderate arthritis in her elbows, knees, and right shoulder. This painful degenerative condition can significantly impact a dog’s mobility and overall quality of life and requires ongoing management.

To help Nellie, her veterinarian, Dr. Keith Clement of Burnt Hills Veterinary Hospital, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Dr. Clement has been utilizing this treatment since 2008 and has provided this service to nearly 150 patients. VetStem Cell Therapy harnesses the dog’s own stem cells to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and support healing.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Clement collected a sample of fat tissue from Nellie’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where technicians processed it to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Eight doses of Nellie’s stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. Clement for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Nellie received stem cell injections into each of her arthritic joints, as well as an intravenous injection.

According to her owner, stem cell therapy “made a huge difference for Nellie. It gave her back a lot of mobility and reduced her pain.” Her owner also commented that VetStem Cell Therapy was a great investment. Along with the initial treatment, Nellie-Jane has additional doses of her own stem cells stored in cryopreservation for potential future use. VetStem’s ability to preserve extra stem cells is particularly valuable for dogs like Nellie, whose joints will require ongoing care due to the degenerative nature of arthritis.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common diseases in dogs, and pain associated with osteoarthritis can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, more than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for osteoarthritis. Additionally, two peer-reviewed studies of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the hip and elbow found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

