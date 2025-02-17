Submit Release
Armstrong waives hours of service requirements for haulers of propane amid cold snap

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed an executive order waiving hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane and other petroleum products as the state experiences frigid temperatures, with tonight’s low in Bismarck forecasted to plunge to around 40 below zero.

North Dakota faces extremely low inventories of propane supplies and other petroleum products as a result of market conditions impacted by severe seasonal weather and increased heating fuel demands, and “the lack of adequate heating fuel poses an immediate risk to public health, safety and welfare,” the order states.

Waiving the hours of service requirements will help carriers avoid delays and deliver propane and other petroleum products to meet the needs of customers and the state.

The 30-day waiver is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here.

