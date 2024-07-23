PeriGen Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the 5th Annual American Legal Connections Symposium
EINPresswire.com/ -- PeriGen, the global leader in AI-based advanced perinatal software solutions, is proud to announce its Platinum sponsorship of the 5th Annual American Legal Connections (ALC) Healthcare Risk & Litigation Symposium. The symposium will take place from July 24th to July 26th at the Emory Conference Center Hotel in Atlanta, GA.
The ALC Symposium is an event that brings together legal and healthcare professionals to discuss critical issues at the intersection of law and healthcare. Now in its fifth year, the symposium continues the tradition of education through cooperation, partnership, and collaboration.
The severity of malpractice awards has climbed steadily in recent years, particularly in obstetrics. In 2023 alone, there were a record number of 57 medical malpractice verdicts exceeding $10 million, with slightly over half of these verdicts reaching $25 million or more. This trend poses significant financial risks, especially in specialties like obstetrics. For instance, Pennsylvania recently saw a record $183 million award for a case involving severe brain injuries at birth.
"PeriGen is happy to continue our collaboration and support of the ALC Healthcare Risk & Litigation Symposium. This collaboration aligns with our mission to enhance patient safety and improve outcomes through advanced technology," said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and exchanging insights on improving maternal and fetal health outcomes."
The symposium agenda includes extended sessions on EMR strategies and resources, focus groups, and strategies to mitigate the risk of aberrational verdicts. Additional sessions will provide expanded opportunities for facilitated interaction, fostering an environment of active collaboration and problem-solving.
About PeriGen
PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation.
To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.
Crystal Brophy
