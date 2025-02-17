Knowledge Networks Drives AI Governance Agenda at LEAP 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks (KN) made a significant impact at LEAP 2025: The Future of Tech, held from February 9-12 in Malham, Riyadh, where over 1,100 speakers and thousands of industry experts convened to discuss the next frontiers of technology. KN stood at the forefront, leading two critical Panel Discussions and hosting LIVE podcasts that sparked dynamic conversations about the future of AI and global governance.At LEAP DeepFest 2025, Knowledge Networks recorded three live podcasts on the biggest AI frontiers. Dr. Ahmed Serag, Professor, Founder and Director of the AI Innovation Lab at Cornell University, and Amr Metwally, Director of Innovation at Hamad Medical Corporation, discussed how AI is transforming healthcare, from innovation to commercialization. Areiel Wolanow, Founder & Managing Director of Finserv Experts, shared his insights on the future with a bold discussion on quantum resilience and the AI-Quantum revolution.Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman of Knowledge Networks, shared insights on two pivotal panels shaping the AI discourse. In the “The Big Debate: Ethics and Regulation,” Sanjay joined global leaders to talk about the rapidly evolving landscape of AI ethics. The discussion focused on how fairness, transparency, and accountability must guide the deployment of AI technologies.The “Exploring Government AI Readiness” panel, Sanjay, alongside leaders like Margarete Schramboeck and Eng. Lama Arabiat, talked about how governments can prepare for the swift rise of AI. They talked about strategies for ensuring that nations not only embrace AI but also regulate it effectively to protect both industries and societies.Sanjay Puri commented, “LEAP 2025 brought together visionaries and leaders who understand the transformative power of AI. It was an incredible opportunity to discuss the responsibilities we share in ensuring that AI’s future is built on transparency, fairness, and robust governance.”KN’s involvement at LEAP 2025 reinforced its commitment to fostering global conversations on AI’s impact on business, society, and governance. With live podcasts broadcasting expert insights to a global audience, Knowledge Networks ensured that the event's discussions reached far beyond the conference halls, bringing critical conversations on AI directly to listeners around the world. Knowledge Networks was proud to be part of this pivotal moment in shaping AI’s role in our global future.About Knowledge Networks (KN):About Knowledge Networks: Knowledge Networks (KN), headquartered in the US, is committed to making AI accessible, ethical, and impactful for all. By offering expertise and fostering collaborations, KN supports organizations in their AI transformation journeys, empowering communities worldwide.

