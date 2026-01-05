Crime Drops in Downtown San Bernardino by Nearly Half

Crime in San Bernardino has dropped by 30 percent or more throughout the City. One reason is that there are more officers on the streets. The Police Department’s goal is to have 350 sworn officers. Current full-time staffing is reported at 295 sworn offic Crime rates citywide have declined by more than 30 percent. Mayor Tran said, “A major reason for the decrease in crime is the increased presence of law enforcement officers on the streets. She credits their success to proactive policing, intelligence-led strategies, and collaborative partnerships.” San Bernardino County District Attorney, Jason Anderson; San Bernardino City Police Chief, Darren L. Goodman; San Bernardino County Sheriff, Shannon Dicus; and San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca. Their collective dedication to law enforcement made

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Crime rates in downtown San Bernardino have decreased by almost half over the past five years,” said Police Chief Darren L. Goodman. “This positive trend includes a decline in burglaries, aggravated assaults, and, notably, there have been very few homicides this year.” Crime rates in the rest of the City have also declined by more than 30 percent.Further, San Bernardino’s downtown area is one of the first 30 communities in California to be designated a “Clean California Community” by Caltrans. This designation is part of a multi-year partnership among the City of San Bernardino, the Arts Connection/Arts Council of San Bernardino County, local businesses, Creative Grounds, and real estate company Realicore.Downtown serves as the City's government and business center, with 38,250 people working there and 50,567 residents living there. It is home to 2,756 businesses that help sustain a lively economy, generating $6.7 billion in sales in 2024.SBPD statistics regarding the 1st Ward show that aggravated assaults declined from 399 in 2020 to 206 in 2025. Robberies decreased from 199 to 102 during the same period. Burglaries dropped from 237 in 2020 to 134 so far in 2025. Homicides fell from 15 in 2020 to 4 in 2025.“The Police Department’s records show that crime is going down in all parts of the City,” said 1st Ward San Bernardino City Councilmember Theodore Sanchez.The SBPD attributes the declining crime rates to a combination of proactive policing and community support.“San Bernardino has achieved significant progress,” said Chief Goodman. “Violent crime has decreased, and we are proud of the efforts our officers and the community have made to reach this point. With new technology, including expanded crime-camera coverage downtown, we’re enhancing our ability to prevent violence and safeguard our neighborhoods.”Mayor Helen Tran supports Chief Goodman’s views. She believes that having more officers on the street, better data, and greater awareness have combined to reduce crime in downtown San Bernardino, making it more attractive.Mayor Tran said, “A major reason for the decrease in crime is the increased presence of law enforcement officers on the streets. She credits their success to proactive policing, intelligence-led strategies, and collaborative partnerships.”“Effective community outreach has also played a key role,” Mayor Tran stresses. “The program's success is attributed to credible messengers and trained outreach workers, often with shared life experiences, who build trust with high-risk individuals. They use direct, respectful engagement to discuss the consequences of violence and provide pathways to change.”Councilmember Sanchez credits “Targeted enforcement and closer partnerships with neighborhood groups” for helping drive the decline in crime, particularly in and around downtown San Bernardino.Chief Goodman points out that the SBPD has experienced recent recruiting successes driven by grants and a targeted approach, enabling them to hire new officers despite national challenges in law enforcement staffing. These include,• Grant Funding Success: The department has been highly successful in securing external grants to fund new positions, a major factor in its ability to hire more police officers.• In late 2024, the SBPD, with the support of US Congressmember Pete Aguilar, secured a $625,000 federal grant to hire five new officers and expand community policing resources. Over three years, the department secured grants and external agreements to fund 32 new police officer positions and four professional staff positions.• Staffing Levels: The department aims to have 350 sworn officers. Current full-time staffing is reported at 295 sworn officers and 156 professional staff.• Emphasis on Local Talent: The department places a high value on officers with personal ties to the community. Some officers are San Bernardino natives who chose to serve the City where they grew up, which the department highlights in its recruitment efforts.“The SBPD continues to actively recruit,” said Chief Goodman. “We emphasize career opportunities, upward mobility, and the chance to make a positive community impact as reasons to join our team, whether in uniform or in civilian positions.” To view current opportunities, visit https://www.sanbernardino.gov/422/Careers. “Downtown San Bernardino is lively and thriving. 