24 Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara LLC Attorneys Join Mandelbaum Barrett PC in a Strategic Talent Collaboration

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandelbaum Barrett PC has announced that all 24 attorneys and staff from Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara , LLC (“IBO”), one of Greenwich, Connecticut’s oldest and most respected law firms, have joined Mandelbaum Barrett PC, effective January 1, 2026. The addition of IBO’s attorneys expands Mandelbaum Barrett PC’s geographic reach into New England and provides expanded resources to the Connecticut firm’s clients. Further, it strengthens both firms’ capabilities across several practice areas, including real estate, trusts and estates, franchise law, litigation, and personal injury.“This strategic expansion of Mandelbaum Barrett PC into Connecticut and the subsequent growth of our practice now allow us to serve both corporate and individual clients in the region with even greater depth, agility, and personalized service,” said William S. Barrett, CEO of Mandelbaum Barrett PC. “But, just as important, the attorneys and staff of Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara who have joined Mandelbaum Barrett bring a shared legacy of excellence, community leadership, and client-first values to our firm.”Ivey, Barnum & O'Mara, LLC, established in 1950, is the largest law firm based in Greenwich and is widely respected for its expertise in real estate, trusts and estate planning, business, employment, litigation, and personal injury law. Many of the attorneys from IBO who have joined Mandelbaum Barrett PC have also served their communities in leadership roles, ranging from the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate to serving as Probate Judge and President of the Connecticut Bar Association.Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara Partner and Management Committee Member Stephen G. Walko says, “Our firm was built in Greenwich, and our roots here in Fairfield County run deep. This partnership represents an opportunity not only to expand our capabilities and resources for our growing client base here, but also to preserve everything that has defined our practice locally. We are proud to take this next step with a firm that appreciates the importance of community grounded in places like Greenwich.Fairfield County is home to many of the world’s leading financial and professional services firms, and most recently, a growing information services sector. It also ranks among the wealthiest counties in the United States.“The addition of these attorneys to Mandelbaum Barrett marks a significant milestone in our firm’s strategic and steady growth from a small practice founded in 1930 with just one attorney to now 150 attorneys beginning in 2026,” Chairman Barry R. Mandelbaum added. “It is certainly an exciting way to start our 96th year and testimony to both the firm’s impact and the culture we have built over the years.” Mandelbaum’s father, Irving Mandelbaum, founded the firm in Newark, NJ.“Our attorneys are excited to join Mandelbaum Barrett PC and bring even more value to our clients,” said Steven Steinmetz, also a partner and member of the Management Committee of Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara. “This move allows us to expand our capabilities under the Mandelbaum Barrett name, while staying true to the relationships and values that have defined our firm for 75 years. Clients of IBO will continue to work with their trusted attorneys, who are now part of a broader team of professionals offering a more extensive range of services. This will ensure seamless, continued access to high-quality, personalized legal counsel as part of Mandelbaum Barrett’s enhanced resources and reach.”About Mandelbaum Barrett PCFounded in 1930, Mandelbaum Barrett PC has built a 95-year reputation as a trusted legal partner. With offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Colorado, and now Connecticut, the firm offers a full-service approach across more than 30 practice areas, including corporate law, litigation, real estate, healthcare, intellectual property, and personal matters. Mandelbaum Barrett PC’s multidisciplinary team is recognized for its collaborative, proactive approach and dedication to fostering lasting client relationships across generations and industries. The Firm is built on relationships, focused on results and powered by collaboration. To learn more, visit www.mblawfirm.com Media Contacts:Nina Dietrichnina@ninadietrich.com

