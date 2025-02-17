Tess Mann Atelier's Trinity Gown Illuminates Hollywood Stage

Actress Jackie Tohn wearing Tess Mann Atelier to the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Used with permission ©Jackie Tohn. Actress Jackie Tohn wearing Tess Mann Atelier to the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Used with permission ©Jackie Tohn. Actress Jackie Tohn wearing Tess Mann Atelier to the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Used with permission ©Jackie Tohn. Actress Jackie Tohn wearing Tess Mann Atelier to the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Used with permission ©Jackie Tohn. Left to right: Actress Jackie Tohn and fashion designer Tess Mann. Photo Credit: ©olivierpojzmanphotography @dpa_lounges.

Actress Jackie Tohn wore Tess Mann Atelier's Trinity gown at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards. The handcrafted couture piece took 1200 hours to create.

As a former FBI agent, I approach design with an investigator's eye for detail.” — Tess Mann

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based luxury fashion house Tess Mann Atelier marked a significant milestone as actress and host Jackie Tohn commanded the stage at the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards wearing the Trinity gown in Gilded Dawn. The collaboration emerged from the DPA Gift Lounge, a luxury gifting experience that recently took on special significance by incorporating charitable initiatives to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

In keeping with the industry's commitment to community support, the 27th Costume Designers Guild Awards partnered with Propstore to launch an online auction benefiting the IATSE Emergency Relief Fund, with proceeds directly supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.

The Trinity gown, a reflection of architectural couture, represents over 1200 hours of meticulous handwork. Each delicate rosette is individually hand-rolled from silk chiffon and precisely positioned before being sewn onto the gown's structure. The design features interlocking geometrical elements crafted from individual strips of silk chiffon, creating a harmonious blend of structure and fluidity.

"The Trinity gown embodies our commitment to preserving the art of couture craftsmanship," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director. "As a former FBI agent, I approach design with an investigator's eye for detail. Each element, from the hand-beaded embellishments to the precisely engineered bodice, serves both form and function."

The gown's construction showcases the atelier's dedication to traditional couture techniques, featuring integrated bust cups, professional drill and boning structure, and a chapel train. A detachable hand-beaded belt, crafted from silk chiffon and adorned with crystals and sequins, adds versatility to the dramatic silhouette.

"Every piece we create represents our vision of empowered elegance," states Danielle Green, Brand Director at Tess Mann Atelier. "The Trinity gown, with its bold architectural elements and delicate handwork, exemplifies how we're redefining red carpet fashion for women who understand that true power lies in the perfect balance of strength and grace."

This placement continues Tess Mann Atelier's momentum in celebrity dressing, following several recent high-profile appearances. The brand's unique approach to evening wear, combining architectural precision with artisanal craftsmanship, continues to attract attention from stylists and celebrities alike.

View the 27th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Gallery:

https://www.gettyimages.fr/editorial-images/entertainment/event/27th-costume-designers-guild-awards-show/776273841?editorialproducts=all

Qualified sales professionals and luxury retail partners interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at info@tessmannatelier.com.

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning at pr@tessmannatelier.com.

Please note: The DPA Gift Lounge event is not affiliated or official with the Costume Designers Guild or the Costume Designers Guild Awards. Contact Nathalie Dubois for more information on the DPA Gift Lounge at nathalied@dpagroup.org.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by former FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion brand. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Milan Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman.

Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Mann is particularly renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, where her commitment to artisanal excellence shines through. Her work transcends mere fashion, creating pieces that empower women to rise, shape their destinies, and leave an iconic legacy. With notable achievements including showcases at Milan and New York Fashion Week, Mann continues to redefine luxury fashion while maintaining her dedication to sustainability and ethical practices.

In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann stands as a beacon of strength, proving that elegance and power can coexist beautifully. Through her designs, she invites women to embrace their narratives and wield their influence unapologetically, crafting not just garments, but instruments of transformation for generations of powerful women to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.