Yapi Leap Adds MMS Messaging, Allowing Dental Patients To Send Texts With Images

Yapi Leap adds MMS messaging, letting dental patients text images like insurance cards and IDs, streamlining check-ins and improving office efficiency.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yapi, a leader in dental practice automation and patient communication solutions, has introduced a significant upgrade to Yapi Leap: MMS messaging, enabling patients to send photos directly to their dental office via text.With this update, patients can quickly text insurance cards, driver's licenses, and treatment-related images, eliminating the need for in-person drop-offs and reducing administrative work at check-in, saving valuable time for staff and patients.Images appear as thumbnails within the patient text thread, allowing staff to review photos at a glance, and incoming text messages display an attachment icon, ensuring high visibility of patient-submitted images."At Yapi, we’re always looking for ways to make communication between dental teams and patients as seamless as possible," said Rachel Handschke, Chief Technology Officer at Yapi. “With our new MMS capabilities, patients can now text images—like their insurance cards—directly to the practice, making the process faster and more convenient for everyone. It’s all about reducing friction and enhancing the patient experience, and we’re excited to bring this added flexibility to our users."Key Benefits of Yapi Leap's MMS Messaging:•Faster Insurance Card Collection – Patients can text photos of their insurance cards for quicker processing and fewer delays.•Seamless ID Collection – Offices can receive driver's licenses and other forms of identification in seconds to update records.•Medication Validation – Patients can quickly send a photo of their prescription or medication list instead of manually typing each item.•Better Treatment Coordination – Patients can send images of dental concerns (such as broken teeth or swelling) to help assess urgency before scheduling an appointment.•MMS Messaging to Office Number – Patients can send photos directly to the practice's existing phone number.•Convenient Image Management – Offices can preview patient photos directly within Yapi Leap or download them as needed for documentation and records.As part of Yapi Leap's fully HIPAA-compliant platform, MMS messaging ensures that all patient communications remain secure, efficient, and easily accessible. This helps practices maintain compliance while streamlining their workflows. MMS messaging is now available for all Yapi Leap clients to use immediately within the web app. For more details or to schedule a demo, visit www.yapiapp.com About YapiYapi provides innovative administrative automation and communication solutions for dental practices, including online scheduling, automated digital forms, and two-way texting. Designed to enhance efficiency and improve patient experiences, Yapi empowers practices to communicate seamlessly in today's digital world.

