Lake Ray Hubbard Waterfront Estate Just 20 Miles From Dallas to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning March 10th

HEATH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Lake Ray Hubbard Waterfront Estate in Heath, TX. The property, previously listed for $3,900,000, is headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, March 10th at 9:00am CDT.This fully furnished estate in the Heath Golf & Yacht Club offers stunning views of Lake Ray Hubbard. The home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths, with high-end finishes and Carrara marble throughout. Designed for comfort and entertainment, the interior includes soaring ceilings, elegant formal spaces, a 176-bottle wine room, smart home technology, and a 7-car garage. The game room and media room with a wet bar provide additional space to gather and unwind. Outside, a fully equipped kitchen, heated pool, in-ground trampoline, and private 30x30 dock complete this exceptional lakefront property.The esteemed Heath Golf & Yacht Club offers an unparalleled lifestyle with exclusive access to a championship Roy Bechtol-designed golf course, a clubhouse, and a resort-style lakefront pool with poolside service. Spanning 787 acres, this vibrant community also features top-tier amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, a fitness center, sand volleyball, and walking trails. A dynamic calendar of events, from yoga sessions to festive holiday celebrations, ensures there’s always something to enjoy.“The Lake Ray Hubbard Waterfront Estate is an extraordinary opportunity to own a premier lakefront property in one of Heath’s most prestigious communities,” said Melisa Bouchard of @properties. “Opportunities like this don’t come often—especially at auction, where buyers have a unique advantage to secure this exceptional property. If you’ve dreamed of lakefront living at its finest, now is the time to make it a reality."“Whether you're looking for a private retreat, a showpiece for hosting, or a versatile home that caters to both relaxation and recreation, this property delivers on all fronts,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “An exquisite waterfront estate in the prestigious Heath Golf & Yacht Club, right on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. This is luxury living at its finest.”The Lake Ray Hubbard Waterfront Estate is being offered in cooperation with Melisa Bouchard of @properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, March 10th. Previews are Friday, March 7th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, March 8th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, March 9th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12586 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

