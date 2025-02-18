Isabelle Proulx Joins eStruxture as Senior Vice President, Human Resources to Lead People and Growth Strategy

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture is thrilled to announce the appointment of Isabelle Proulx as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Isabelle is an accomplished people leader known for her human-centric approach, fostering empowerment and development to cultivate high-performance teams.With over 23 years of HR leadership experience, Isabelle has successfully built and led high-impact people strategies in fast-growing industries such as technology, and renewable energy. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving eStruxture’s continued expansion and fostering a culture of excellence."As eStruxture continues to scale as the leading Canadian data center provider, our people remain our greatest asset. Strengthening our leadership team with a seasoned HR expert like Isabelle ensures that we continue to cultivate a high-performance culture while expanding our national footprint," says Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. Her expertise in leading people strategies and fostering high-performing teams will be invaluable to our success.Before joining eStruxture, Isabelle was Chief People Officer at Power Factors, where she built and scaled the HR function from the ground up. She played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s global talent strategy, culture, and leadership development, helping drive its international expansion. Her acumen in shaping culture and driving talent development will be key to our continued pursuit of operational excellence."I am excited to join eStruxture at this transformational stage of growth, reinforcing its position as Canada’s largest homegrown data center provider. A company’s success is built on its people, and I look forward to fostering an environment where our teams can thrive, innovate, and drive impactful results for our customers.eStruxture’s success is deeply rooted in its people-first culture, driven by dedicated individuals committed to innovation and collaboration. I am honored to build on this strong foundation and look forward to working closely with our teams.Investing in our people fuels our ability to scale, innovate, and exceed customer expectations. By fostering a culture of continuous growth and collaboration, we position eStruxture for long-term success in the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape."About eStruxture Data CenterseStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,000 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.For more information, visit www.estruxture.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

