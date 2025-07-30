eStruxture Secures $1.35B Financing to Expand and Power Canada’s Digital Infrastructure

Groundbreaking financing a first in Canada and optimizes balance sheet for expansion

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eStruxture Data Centers , the largest Canadian data center platform, announced a transformational C$1.35B financing to accelerate the development of AI-ready data centers across Canada. The financing includes the first rated, Canadian asset-only data center securitization, raising a total of C$750M from its inaugural issuance.“This groundbreaking financing marks a watershed moment for eStruxture and the Canadian digital infrastructure sector as access to strategic, low-cost capital becomes imperative to building digital infrastructure at scale,” said Todd Coleman, Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “Today we forged a key step in establishing a sovereign AI ecosystem in Canada, with the capital markets signalling strong confidence in eStruxture, our leading customer base, and our growth plans.”The ABS notes were issued under the Company’s industry-leading Green Finance Framework introduced earlier this month. eStruxture’s Green ABS program represents a strategic inflection point in the company’s growth trajectory. Capitalizing on strong investor demand for a differentiated digital infrastructure offering, eStruxture has established a robust pipeline of capital to fund the expansion of its platform across Canada.In addition to its inaugural Green ABS financing, eStruxture also announced its DevCo Revolving Credit Facility, providing up to C$600M of bank financing. The facility is structured with a C$300M underwritten component and an accordion for an additional C$300M available as needed.“This two-part financing completely transforms our balance sheet and optimizes our capital structure to expand our position as the leading hyperscale and AI data center provider in Canada,” said Taylor Hammond, Head of Corporate Development and Capital Markets.“This first-of-its-kind rated, exclusively Canadian data center ABS represents a true financing milestone in supporting eStruxture’s strategic growth, and we are proud to partner with Todd and team to create this program,” said Matt Bissonette, Senior Managing Director of Guggenheim Securities, LLC. “The transaction also demonstrates the successful evolution of data center securitization, enabling the sector’s continued global build-out of critical digital infrastructure.”AdvisorsGuggenheim Securities acted as Lead Structuring Advisor, Scotiabank acted as Joint Structuring Advisor and Joint Active Bookrunning Manager, and National Bank acted as Passive Bookrunner for the securitized notes.The DevCo Credit Facility is being underwritten by Scotiabank and National Bank Financial.About eStruxtureeStruxture is the largest Canadian data-center provider. It is headquartered in Montreal with additional locations in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. The company supports Canada’s rapidly growing data needs by providing the flexibility to rapidly scale and adapt to evolving demands so you can stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape.eStruxture’s nearly 1,000 customers trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, AI, GPUaaS, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security, and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.For More Information:Media Contact

