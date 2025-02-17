Submit Release
VT Route 242 Jay/Westfield

Press Release –Roadway conditions

VT Route  242  Jay and Westford area is currently impassable due to weather conditions . 

 Motorists should seek alternate routes at this time.     

  Please drive carefully



Regards

VSP Derby 


