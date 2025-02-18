We Connect The Dots Named as Finalist in 13th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards

Long Island Imagine Awards Winners to Be Announced on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at the Crest Hollow Country Club, Woodbury, NY.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect the Dots was named a Finalist in the Flagstar Private Bank Innovation Award category in the 13th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards.The Long Island Imagine Awards, now in its 13th year, was founded by Ken Cerini, CPA, Cerini & Associates LLP as a way to showcase the nonprofit sector and all the good work that it does, as well as provide opportunities for deeper collaboration within the sector. The gala event, scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 5:30-9:30pm at the Crest Hollow Country Club, Woodbury, NY, provides unlimited networking and connection opportunities for the corporate and nonprofit sectors while highlighting the exceptional work of the finalist organizations. The 24 finalists, 4 in each category, receive a professionally produced video that is showcased the night of the event and two free tickets to attend. In addition, each finalist will receive $1,000 courtesy of Diamond Sponsor SterlingRisk Insurance and one in each category will be announced LIVE at the event. For more information visit https://imagineawardsli.com Nearly 200 nonprofit applications were submitted for consideration in six categories: Arts & Culture, Innovation, Leadership Excellence, Rising Star, Social Impact, and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA). We Connect the Dots is one of four finalists in the Innovation category.We Connect the Dots has earned its place as a finalist in the Flagstar Private Bank Innovation Award category, a recognition that underscores its trailblazing work in bridging the gap between academic theory and practical, real-world application. By leveraging an impressive portfolio of hands-on STEM/STEAM learning labs, strategic industry partnerships, and mentorship initiatives, the organization has consistently delivered measurable impact—empowering students to excel in today’s technology-driven economy. “This finalist nomination validates our commitment to transforming education into an immersive, career-building experience, and it energizes our resolve to expand these groundbreaking initiatives even further,” said the Executive Director of We Connect the Dots.Finalists were chosen by Long Island business professionals during preliminary judging. Members of the Awards' Distinguished Judging Panel selected the Imagine Awards winners from among the Finalists during final judging.“Being named a Finalist in The Long Island Imagine Awards is an important achievement,” said Ken Cerini, Founder of the Long Island Imagine Awards. “It means that the Organization has been identified as a leader on Long Island, exhibiting impactful and innovative operations. Congratulations to all of the Finalists on their achievement.”Details about Long Island Imagine Awards and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at https://imagineawardsli.com/the-awards/ About We Connect the Dots.We Connect the Dots is dedicated to bridging the gap between education and real-world innovation by providing hands-on learning experiences, mentorship, and career pathways in STEM and STEAM fields. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the organization empowers students from diverse backgrounds to unlock their full potential and succeed in an increasingly technological landscape.About The Imagine AwardsThe Imagine Awards was created in 2012 on Long Island by Ken Cerini Managing Partner of Cerini & Associates, LLP. Honoring nonprofit organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Imagine Awards recognize outstanding performances in the sector. 2025 will represent the 13th Annual Long Island Imagine Awards www.imagineawardsli.com and the 5th Annual event in NYC, www.NYCimagineawards.com

