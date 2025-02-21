Urban Value Corner Store Expands to Sapphire Bay, Bringing Everyday Convenience to Rowlett’s Waterfront Development

The latest Urban Value location enhances the residential experience at Sapphire Bay with essential shopping just steps away from home

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Value Corner Store is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Sapphire Bay, a $1 billion mixed-use waterfront development in Rowlett, Texas. This new store will provide unparalleled convenience to residents and coworkers of the community, offering a curated selection of everyday essentials within this highly anticipated resort-style community.Positioned within the emerging Sapphire Bay residential district, the Urban Value Corner Store is set to become a key amenity for current and future residents of this vibrant waterfront community. As Sapphire Bay continues to take shape over the coming years—with luxury residences, a world-class resort, dining, and entertainment—the store will provide convenient access to high-quality, everyday essentials, enhancing the lifestyle of those who will soon call this destination home.“Sapphire Bay is redefining waterfront living in North Texas, and we are thrilled to be a part of this transformative community,” said Steve McKinley, Founder and CEO of Urban Value Corner Store. “Our goal is to provide residents with a convenient, welcoming shopping experience that enhances their lifestyle. Whether grabbing a quick snack, picking up household essentials, choosing one of their favorite beer or wine brands, or finding a last-minute item, Urban Value is here to serve.”Urban Value Corner Store is committed to enhancing the living experience at Sapphire Bay by serving as a premier apartment amenity that promotes walkability and accessibility. Designed to complement the community’s live-work-play lifestyle, the store offers a seamless shopping experience with a curated selection of essentials, snacks, beverages, and everyday household items. By bringing convenience closer to home, Urban Value supports Sapphire Bay’s vision of a connected, pedestrian-friendly environment where residents and coworkers can enjoy effortless access to the necessities of daily life.For more information about Urban Value Corner Store and its expansion into Sapphire Bay, visit urbanvaluestore.com. About Urban Value Corner StoreUrban Value Corner Store is a fast-growing chain of neighborhood convenience stores tailored to enhance the living experience in high-density apartment communities. Recognized as a valued amenity by residents and property managers alike, Urban Value brings essential convenience to multifamily developments across Texas. As new communities take shape, Urban Value remains committed to delivering high-quality, everyday essentials in a seamless and welcoming environment, making modern apartment living even more convenient.

