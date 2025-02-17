Road closure RT 14 Irasburg
Press Release – Traffic Notification
VT Route 14 by house number 4161 is closed due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully
Regards
VSP Derby
