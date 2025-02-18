Metcase Technomet-Control: New Pole-Mountable HMI Enclosures

METCASE’s premium TECHNOMET-CONTROL enclosures can now be specified with a new mounting bracket option for poles and masts ⌀1.97” mm or larger.

— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications for the new TECHNOMET-CONTROL include HMI, panel PCs, industrial control, factory processing, security systems, test and measurement, point-of-sale terminals, IIoT and detection equipment.

The new pole mounting bracket fits the standard VESA mounting holes on the rear panel of all sizes of TECHNOMET-CONTROL. It is manufactured from mild steel CR4, is powder coated traffic white (RAL 9016), weighs 1.10 lbs and is supplied with four M4 x 6 mm fixing screws. Four slots allow plastic or metal straps to be used to secure the bracket to the pole or mast.

TECHNOMET-CONTROL is suitable for mounting displays by Siemens (KTP400 to TP1200), Turck Banner (TX705 to TX810), Beijer (X2), Beckhoff, B&R and other manufacturers.

These smart aluminium enclosures feature a modern, cohesive design. Diecast front and rear bezels fit flush with the main case body for a smooth appearance. Inside, there are M3 PCB pillars on the rear panel. M3 holes and guide rails in the assembly extrusions accommodate internal plates. All panels have M4 pillars for earth connections.

TECHNOMET-CONTROL can be specified in four sizes from 9.06" x 7.09" x 3.74" to 16.54" x 11.81" x 3.74".

In addition to the pole mounting bracket, accessories also include front panels, internal mounting plate kits and wall mounting kits.

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET-CONTROL fully customized. Services include custom sizes (heights, widths, depths), custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos and graphics.

