Infocepts Forms AI Task Force to Accelerate AWS Nova Experimentation

Driving Business Value with Next-Gen AI Models

We are powering our best-in-class solutions—DiscoverYai for AI governance, Decision360 for AI insights, and HyperCare for AI operations—with multiple models, offering clients choice and adaptability” — Subhash Kari

VA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts, a leading Data & AI solutions firm, has announced the formation of a specialized task force to accelerate experimentation with AWS Nova and other recently launched foundation models on Amazon Bedrock, including Deep Seek R1. This initiative underscores Infocepts' commitment to pioneering AI innovations that drive tangible business value for enterprises worldwide.With 60% of its customers operating on AWS, Infocepts recognizes the immense potential in AWS Bedrock’s diverse range of foundation models, offering enterprises flexibility in choosing AI capabilities tailored to their needs. The newly established Infocepts AWS AI Task Force will initially focus on real-world applications in Retail, Financial Services, and Media, leveraging these models to drive business impact.A key priority is enhancing sales and marketing effectiveness through AI-powered solutions. The first pilots will explore how AWS Nova can optimize sales performance. From detecting early lead withdrawals to prompting sales executives to take proactive actions on high-potential opportunities, these solutions will ultimately enable businesses to maximize revenue growth.Strengthening AWS Expertise for Scalable AI InnovationsAs an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner , Infocepts has a proven track record of helping enterprises modernize their data ecosystems and harness AI for better decision-making. With a team of 250+ AWS practitioners and 70+ AWS-certified experts, the company has built scalable, cost-optimized, and secure Data & AI solutions on AWS infrastructure for its clients globally.To further strengthen its leadership in AWS-powered AI, Infocepts is setting ambitious certification goals for its associates. This initiative aims to significantly expand its pool of AWS-certified professionals, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of cloud-native AI innovation while deepening its expertise in next-generation AI solutions.Showcasing AWS Nova at Infocepts Semi-Annual Innovation DayAt Infocepts, innovation isn’t just about technology—it’s about solving real business challenges. Through a client-first approach, account partners identify pressing industry problems, which are then refined into focused problem statements. These challenges are addressed through internal crowdsourcing, with teams competing to develop practical, AI-powered solutions.Twice a year, Innovation Day serves as a platform to showcase breakthrough solutions to associates, clients, analysts, and partners. At the upcoming April 2025 Innovation Day, Infocepts will feature AWS Nova-powered solutions, sharing early experimentation results and client success stories. Attendees will get a firsthand look at how AWS Nova is enabling real-world business transformation.“We are helping clients build business workflow applications using RPA, BPM, and AI agents on a microservices architecture,” said Subhash Kari, Chief Innovation Officer at Infocepts. “We are powering our best-in-class solutions— DiscoverYai for AI governance, Decision360 for AI-powered insights, and HyperCare for AI operations—with multiple foundational models, providing clients the choice and adaptability needed,” he added.Commitment to AI Excellence“By forming this specialized AI task force, we’re doubling down on our commitment to helping enterprises unlock the full potential of Generative AI,” said Kumar Amitesh Pandey, President at Infocepts. “The recently launched foundation models on AWS Bedrock represent a game-changing advancement in AI, and our goal is to help businesses across industries leverage them effectively for automation and decision-making,” he added.With this initiative, Infocepts is poised to accelerate AI adoption, reduce time-to-value for clients, and solidify its position as a leader in enterprise AI innovation.Discover Infocepts' AWS expertise and success stories—visit our website to learn more.

