Sofitel Bahrain Introduces Exclusive Overwater Villas, Expanding Luxury Hospitality in the Arabian Gulf

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa has unveiled a new collection of overwater villas, adding a unique offering to Bahrain’s hospitality landscape. Designed to provide an exclusive retreat with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, these four villas - Emerald, Ruby, Pearl, and Topaz—blend privacy, comfort, and contemporary design with influences from both Parisian and Bahraini aesthetics.Each villa spans 360 sqm and features a master suite, two additional bedrooms, a living area, a dining space with a kitchenette, and a private deck with an infinity pool. Accommodating up to nine guests, the villas cater to travellers seeking a secluded getaway while maintaining access to the hotel’s amenities.Positioned over water, the villas offer a setting that is rare in the region. With dedicated access to the Arabian Gulf, guests can experience uninterrupted sea views and private outdoor spaces.Mehdi Hanayan, Cluster General Manager of Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa, commented on the launch: “The introduction of these overwater villas reflects Sofitel Bahrain’s commitment to offering distinctive experiences in the region. This new addition allows us to provide an elevated level of privacy and comfort while integrating elements of local and French-inspired design.”While the villas offer a secluded environment, guests can utilise the hotel’s full range of services, including dining venues, private beaches, and Thalassa Sea & Spa. The property’s blend of wellness, gastronomy, and leisure amenities aims to provide a comprehensive hospitality experience.For bookings and more information, visit www.sofitel.com or contact +973 1763 6363 for more details.###ABOUT SOFITEL BAHRAIN ZALLAQ THALASSA SEA & SPASofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa is a luxurious beachfront resort blending French elegance with Bahraini hospitality. Located on the pristine west coast of Bahrain, the five-star property offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and an unparalleled wellness experience. It is home to the region’s only Thalassa Sea & Spa, featuring state-of-the-art thalassotherapy treatments that harness the healing benefits of seawater. Guests can indulge in world-class dining, unwind in beautifully designed rooms and overwater villas, and immerse themselves in curated experiences that celebrate French art de vivre and local culture. With its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and refined luxury, Sofitel Bahrain is a premier destination for relaxation, rejuvenation, and cultural exploration.For further information, please contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder of L’Atelier Co. PRgemma@latelierco.comGoogle Drive of images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1jNZ4G2OWo22zp6OPEXUsswJTee9nYjj8

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.