SGS Awarded 5-Star Rating by BRCGS for Exceptional Leadership in Food Assurance

The BRCGS 5-star rating reinforces SGS’s reputation for trust and reliability

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the global leader in food assurance and quality services, is proud to announce that it has received a prestigious 5-star rating from BRCGS, a global authority in food safety and quality standards. This exceptional achievement highlights SGS’s commitment to excellence, customer service, innovation, and continuous improvement in the food industry.The 5-star rating recognizes SGS’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and operational efficiency. This recognition further demonstrates SGS’s ability to delivering BRCGS in nearly 100 countries, whilst maintaining the highest standards of quality and service. The award underscores SGS’s role as a trusted partner for businesses seeking robust food safety solutions, ensuring compliance with BRCGS’s rigorous certification standards across the food supply chain.“We are thrilled to receive this distinguished 5-star rating from BRCGS,” said Naghmeh Raiyat, Vice President of Food Assurance at SGS. “This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our teams worldwide who continuously strive to provide the highest level of service to our clients. At SGS, we are fully committed to supporting the food industry in delivering safe, quality products to consumers, and this achievement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to lead the way in food assurance.”The BRCGS 5-star rating further solidifies SGS’s position as a global leader in food assurance, reinforcing its reputation for trust and reliability within the industry.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).About BRCGSBRCGS is a market-leading global brand that helps build confidence in the supply chain. Its global standards for food safety, packaging materials, storage and distribution, consumer products, agents and brokers, retail, gluten free, plant-based and ethical trading set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice, and help provide assurance to customers that products are safe, legal and of high quality.For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.