H2Terminals and China National Energy Group Partner to Develop Major Green Hydrogen Projects

H2Terminals Limited, a pioneering force in green hydrogen marine technology, today announced a significant strategic partnership.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Terminals Limited, a pioneering force in green hydrogen marine technology, today announced a significant strategic partnership with China National Energy Group's subsidiary Longyuan Environmental Protection Co Ltd. and . Yangzhou Pingbuqingyun Hydrogen Tech Ltd (Hidrogen), marking a major advancement in international green hydrogen infrastructure development.

The collaboration will focus on developing three landmark zero-carbon projects in China:

• An offshore zero-carbon integrated energy island project

• A zero-carbon town development

• A zero-carbon port initiative

These projects will showcase H2Terminals' comprehensive offshore hydrogen production and distribution technologies, including advanced AEM high-pressure seawater electrolysis for hydrogen production, innovative hydrogen liquefaction systems, and cutting-edge storage and transportation solutions.

Key technological components of the partnership include:

• Development of composite large-volume gaseous spherical Type IV vessel technology

• Implementation of composite multi-blade vertical axis wind turbines

• Deployment of composite spherical wave energy power generation equipment

• Integration of hydrogen liquefaction storage and transportation systems

The collaboration leverages Longyuan Environmental Protection's substantial equipment manufacturing capabilities and will establish important demonstration sites within the National Energy Group's network. The partnership aims to promote the application of first-of-its-kind major technical equipment in the energy field and contribute to the establishment of related industry standards.

Gerry Wilkinson, CEO of H2Terminals, emphasized the significance of these agreements: "This is a significant Anglo-Chinese collaboration to fully exploit the H2Terminals supply chain ecosystem that will be implemented in the UK. Collaborating with our partners on three major projects in China as well as major infrastructure projects in the UK will ensure our marine-based approach will be given the best possible runway to success and further help the decarbonization of those countries that choose to implement our solution."

The company's innovative floating energy island concept, capable of generating up to 876,000 MWh of hydrogen annually per unit, will be implemented across these projects, demonstrating the scalability and efficiency of H2Terminals' approach to clean energy production and distribution.

This international partnership builds upon H2Terminals' existing collaborations with Lloyd's Register and the London P&I Club, creating a comprehensive framework for the global implementation of floating energy islands and hydrogen transportation systems. Additional announcements regarding UK infrastructure partnerships are expected in the coming weeks.

About H2Terminals Limited

H2Terminals is a London-based technology company at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution. Based at the CEME Campus, a science and innovation park dedicated to developing the Hydrogen Economy, the company is pioneering offshore green hydrogen production and distribution solutions.

